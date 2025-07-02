What Would Happen If Ferrari Took On Lamborghini With A Pickup Truck?

There was a time when Ferrari vowed never to enter the crossover game, though little did we know that its first-ever high-rider would be just a few years away. It's called the Purosangue, and the Prancing Horse doesn't refer to it as a crossover/SUV. Instead, this model is "the first-ever four-door, four-seater car in Ferrari's history, but models with two rear seats have played a significant role in the company's strategy since the very beginning." It looks like Ferrari would rather invent a new word for crossover rather than call the Purosangue one. Based on the same platform as the Roma, the Ferrari Purosangue started production some two years ago. It has a front mid-engine and all-wheel drive layout, and say whatever you want about it, but you cannot deny the powertrain's coolness. After all, it sticks to a great recipe, as it has no fewer than twelve cylinders with no electric/turbo trickery breathing air from behind the grille.



