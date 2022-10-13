Where Is The Call To Impeach? Saudi Arabia Accuses Biden Of Quid Pro Quo By Pressuring For A Delay Of Oil Production Cuts Until After MidTerm Elections

Saudi Arabia has claimed it was pressured by the Biden administration to delay by a month a decision to cut oil production, a move that would have reduced the likelihood of an unpopular fuel price rise just before the US mid-term elections.

In its first remarks since the US president warned on Tuesday of consequences over the production cut, the Saudi foreign ministry said it rejected the overture and pressed on with the reduction.

 

Washington has not confirmed it made any such request.



