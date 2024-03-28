Will The Stylish Kia K4 Wagon Make A Mark In The US Market?

The 2025 Kia K4 is a cheap car rarity in that it's real stylish. It'll be as practical as its footprint allows too, because Kia has confirmed it'll make the K4 with a liftgate, and that the body style will in fact make it to the United States. The Kia K4 wagon was confirmed in a presentation at this year's New York International Auto Show, with a company spokesperson telling Motor1 that it'll eventually come stateside. Kia officially calls this version a hatchback—understandable, but it's a long-roof version of a sedan, so we're inclined to call it a wagon. If you see things our way, it'll be the first compact wagon to be sold here since the VW Golf Sportwagen left us after 2019. If you see things Kia's way, it joins the likes of the Subaru Impreza and Toyota Corolla hatches.



Read Article