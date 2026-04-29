Wisconsin City Implements 17.3 MPH Speed Limit

Habituation is what we humans experience when we fail to notice something because our brain believes the information is somewhat unimportant. We roll by a 25 mph (40 km/h) speed limit sign and don’t think too hard about whether we’re actually going below that limit.

Wisconsin has a government facility that’s trying to buck that trend with a simple decimal point. Rather than a limit of 15 or 20 mph, drivers have to stay below 17.3 mph (27.8 km/h). And that double-take is exactly the point.







