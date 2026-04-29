Wisconsin City Implements 17.3 MPH Speed Limit

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:47 AM

Views : 296 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Habituation is what we humans experience when we fail to notice something because our brain believes the information is somewhat unimportant. We roll by a 25 mph (40 km/h) speed limit sign and don’t think too hard about whether we’re actually going below that limit.
 
Wisconsin has a government facility that’s trying to buck that trend with a simple decimal point. Rather than a limit of 15 or 20 mph, drivers have to stay below 17.3 mph (27.8 km/h). And that double-take is exactly the point.



 


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Wisconsin City Implements 17.3 MPH Speed Limit

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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