With Sales Down 57% Over 10 Years Infiniti Is Just Looking For A Few Good Buyers

The Infiniti brand in the US is running on fumes. Trimming the portfolio has left Nissan's luxury brand without a single sedan, and it's one of the few luxury brands without a battery-electric offering for shoppers. The only vehicles offered for 2026 are the QX60 and QX80 SUVs.

Despite this, brand executives are upbeat about their plan to take Infiniti to its 40th anniversary in 2029. But moving the metal is what keeps a brand going and the sales numbers don't lie.

From 2015 to 2024, Infiniti lost 57% of its volume in the US, according to Wards data. That's a drop from a respectable 134,000 vehicles in 2015 to barely 58,000 last year, while sales this year are projected at about 50,000 units. With the exception of Jaguar, no other luxury brand has suffered such a precipitous decline.