Woman Tries To Trade In Car But It Does THIS Before The Appraisal

Having your car catch fire is a dangerous and typically terrifying experience. For one woman, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Brandie (@brandie.1983), a Florida-based realtor, posted a video of the inferno. The car itself isn’t visible in the clip, but thick plumes of dark smoke fill the frame, and what sounds like a fire alarm blares in the background.

Brandie adds her own commentary as the situation unfolds. “When the car doesn’t even make it past the appraisal process to trade it in,” she says







