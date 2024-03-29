Would You Buy A Car From An Extinct Brand?

Fisker is teetering on the brink and hosting what amounts to be a fire sale on Oceans. While the company isn’t dead yet, it makes us wonder if you’d ever buy a car from a discontinued brand or automaker.

There’s no shortage of options as General Motors alone has killed Pontiac, Hummer, Oldsmobile, and Saturn – just to name a few. Ford dropped Mercury a little over a decade ago, while Saab died a brutal death by a thousand cuts.

In other cases, automakers have left the United States but continued to sell their vehicles elsewhere. Two relatively recent examples are Smart and Suzuki, but there are countless others if you crack open the history books.