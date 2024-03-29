Would You Buy A Car From An Extinct Brand?

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:50 AM

Views : 364 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fisker is teetering on the brink and hosting what amounts to be a fire sale on Oceans. While the company isn’t dead yet, it makes us wonder if you’d ever buy a car from a discontinued brand or automaker.
 
There’s no shortage of options as General Motors alone has killed Pontiac, Hummer, Oldsmobile, and Saturn – just to name a few. Ford dropped Mercury a little over a decade ago, while Saab died a brutal death by a thousand cuts.
 
In other cases, automakers have left the United States but continued to sell their vehicles elsewhere. Two relatively recent examples are Smart and Suzuki, but there are countless others if you crack open the history books.


Read Article


Would You Buy A Car From An Extinct Brand?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)