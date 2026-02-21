Write a Message to the Auto Writers Who Promised That The VW ID.4 Was A TESLA KILLER And Recommended It As A GREAT Buy.

Oh, you silver-tongued devils of the automotive press, how I loathe thee. Back in the early 2020s, you swooped in like vultures on a fresh kill, peddling the Volkswagen ID.4 as the electric messiah that would dethrone Tesla's iron-fisted rule over the EV kingdom. You convinced buyers—eager for a "normal" car with batteries—that this bland German box on wheels was the ultimate disruptor. "Buy it!" you screamed from your keyboards. "It's affordable, practical, and ready to bury the Model Y in a shallow grave!" Well, flash forward to 2026, and here I am, nursing a buyer's remorse hangover while my ID.4 gathers dust in the garage, its software glitches mocking me like a bad ex.



Let's name names and shovel back some of that bullshit you dished out. Take Sandy Munro from Munro Live, who admitted in his ID.4 review that he "expected the vehicle to be a Tesla killer, specifically referencing the Tesla Model 3." Oh, Sandy, you optimistic engineer—you drove it and basically said, "Tesla, chill; this ain't it." Yet your initial hype lit the fuse for countless others.



Michael Coates at Clean Fleet Report pondered in his 2021 piece: "Did all the Tesla-killer talk raise my expectations too high?" Damn right it did, Mike! You teased it as the new kid ready to rumble, painting a comfy crossover with solid range while ignoring the dial-up modem infotainment and snail-like charging.



Andrew Lambrecht from InsideEVs gushed that if you're "looking for a fun-to-drive crossover and don't want to pay Tesla money, the ID.4 can fulfill that desire very well," calling it a "far cry from the $51,990 Model Y." Andrew, that tax-credit dream sold hard, but the glitchy interface and range anxiety made me miss Tesla's polish every day.



The cheerleaders at outlets like DARCARS Volkswagen (yeah, dealership blogs count as "experts" when they push comparisons) declared the ID.4 the winner over the Model Y for its "superior safety ratings, driver-centric technology, and complimentary charging offer," insisting it's the "better choice" with more value and luxury. Superior? More like superior disappointment—your biased takes ignored how Tesla's ecosystem laps VW's updates.



And those YouTube clickbaiters with titles like "Is the 2025 Volkswagen ID.4 the Ultimate Tesla Killer?" and "Has Model Y met its match?" promised fireworks but delivered a damp sparkler.



Joining the hall of shame is Steven Paul from Autoblog, who in his 2025 piece on the next-gen ID.4 claimed it has the Model Y "in its sights," boasting that "a more comfortable ride, better ergonomics, and nearly the same range and power make the base ID.4 certainly more attractive than a similarly equipped Model Y." Steven, your crystal ball must've been foggy—the ID.4's ride is comfy until the haptic hellscape kicks in, and "attractive" doesn't fix the charging crawl.



Then there's Bob Hernandez at Motor Trend, who in his 2023 ID.4 review called the VW "a more affordable alternative than the Tesla Model Y," hyping its value while slamming Tesla's price tag. Bob, affordable until the repair bills for glitchy software pile up, eh?



Don't forget Jonathon Ramsey from Car and Driver, whose 2021 prototype drive gushed that buyers "can pocket healthy savings by choosing the VW over the Ford or Tesla," thanks to tax credits and lower pricing. Jonathon, those "savings" evaporated faster than my range in winter—meanwhile, Tesla owners are laughing with their seamless updates.



And Zac Palmer from Autoblog's 2024 EV crossover comparison, where the ID.4 nearly stole the show from the Model Y, with you defending it as "gutsy," "light and tossable," and fun, while bashing Tesla's "crashy suspension," rattliness, and dangerous steering. Zac, fun until the adaptive cruise ghosts you in traffic—your "defender" status didn't defend my wallet.



My ID.4's "adaptive" cruise control adapts by ignoring traffic, the haptic buttons feel like Braille for the blind drunk, and winter range turns it into a glorified golf cart.



You assured us it was a killer, but the only thing it slayed was my enthusiasm for non-Tesla EVs. VW's updates crawl slower than a diesel scandal apology, while Tesla owners enjoy FSD beta and overnight miracles. Buyers are now stuck resetting their screens like it's 1999. Thanks for the $40K lesson in hype over substance. and let’s not talk about resale value!



Spies: If you've got stories of falling for this hype or friends that did, write a message to these "experts"—Sandy, Michael, Andrew, Steven, Bob, Jonathon, Zac, and the rest of the Tesla-killer chorus. Share your call on their insight, your regrets, and politely recommend they pivot to a better future career... say, in the hospitality industry. After all, they're great at serving up hot air—maybe they can excel at serving actual hot meals instead.



Discuss



