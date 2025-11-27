YUM AND YUMBER! FOOD SEASON STARTS NOW! Drop Your Legendary Car-Meal Story Like Our ASPEN Run!

Happy Thanksgiving to all our US readers and the Official Kickoff of Food Season!



Thanksgiving weekend has landed, the starting line for Food Season. From here until New Year’s, every bite is a victory lap and seatbelts double as napkin holders. But before we do the whole tablecloth-and-candle thing, let’s salute the true gourmet palace: four wheels and a full tank.



So hit the comments and confess:



What is the single BEST meal you’ve ever eaten in a car or on a road trip?



The one that still haunts your dreams in the best way.



I’ll raise the bar. July 2021. We basically pulled a real-life Dumb and Dumber, except instead of a shaggy mutt van and a briefcase full of IOUs, we rolled up to Aspen in a loaded 2021 Kia Telluride looking like Lloyd and Harry after they hit the lottery. Same energy, better budget. We ballin’-in-Aspen’d our way through a few perfect summer days, then hit that little white house (no sign, just vibes) for takeout that would make a Michelin inspector weep: Ribeye sandwich, fried chicken sandwich, macho salad, truffle fries, and green beans with more personality than most people.



The drive home to San Diego turned into Christmas in July. Holiday music blasting, windows cracked, mountains flying by. We cracked open the leftovers and went full goblin mode. Containers ricocheting around the cabin, plastic forks as swords, the young 00s in the third row treating it like an all-you-can-eat buffet on wheels.































And right there in the second row behind the driver, like the world’s most loyal wingman, sat Ace, Auto Spies’ official mascot and very good German Shepherd, head tilted, tongue on standby, catching airborne chicken skin like he was born for this scene. One paw on my seatback, one on the armrest, quietly judging our table manners while collecting his very fair 10 % tax.



Leftovers at altitude while those winshield wipers were slappin' out a tempo Lloyd and Harry never had it this good. We briefly considered selling the dog for a million dollars too… then handed him another piece of chicken instead.



Your turn. Best car feast. Best road-trip masterpiece. Make us laugh, make us hungry.



Drop the story (and evidence) below.



Happy Thanksgiving. Happy Food Season. May your tank be full or batteries charged, your fries be hot, and your copilot always get the last bite.



