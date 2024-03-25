You Can Buy A NEW Chevrolet Bolt For $8,000 If You Play Your Cards Right

If you’re in the market for a new electric vehicle in 2024, you finally have a wealth of options across most vehicle categories. Yet more than a decade into this period of rapid EV growth, there are still only a handful of entry-level options available in North America. Not everyone is in the market for the greatest high-tech gadget money can buy. The majority of buyers just want the best overall value for getting from point A to point B. For years, the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV were the standard-bearers for many price-conscious buyers. With pricing that started at $26,500 and $27,800 respectively, very few electric models came anywhere close to matching the Bolt twins’ value propositions.



