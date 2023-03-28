You Can Option Out A 2024 Mustang To $80,000

We already know starting prices for the 2024 Ford Mustang, but with order banks open we now have an online configurator to play with. That means it’s time to see just how expensive the new pony car can get if you want the absolute range-topping model with all the extras. And with a sticker of almost $79,515, it’s a bit more than starting price for the most recent Shelby GT500. You won’t get a supercharged V8 for that price, but you will get the most powerful non-Shelby Mustang ever built by Ford. To refresh your memory, the Dark Horse gets a tweaked version of the 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT, making 500 naturally aspirated horsepower with 418 pound-feet of torque. That holds true whether you opt for the Dark Horse or the Dark Horse Premium, but for the sake of finding the most expensive price, we start with the premium trim and its $63,160 starting point (including a $1,595 destination fee).



