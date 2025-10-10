You Think Your Rush Hour Commute Is Bad? Try One This One Instead

Following China’s National Day Golden Week celebrations, Beijing’s ’50-lane highway’ turns into a sea of cars as traffic reaches unprecedented levels.

The week is famous for drawing hundreds of millions of people onto the roads, but this year, the traffic chaos reached fever pitch.

Aerial shots taken from the sky show an ocean of cars packed onto the G4 Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway as holidaymakers tried to return to the capital.

The traffic jam built up near a massive toll plaza outside Beijing, where dozens of lanes from toll booths merge back into the main highway, known as a ’50-lane highway’. These pictures will cause stress just looking at them.