Zeeker Launches 1,381HP 8X EV SUV For Under $65,000

Geely‘s Zeekr has announced that its plug-in hybrid SUV, the Zeekr 8X, will officially launch on April 17. The event will reveal final pricing, and selected variants will be available for immediate delivery upon launch.

The 8X, which opened for pre-sales on March 16, recorded over 10,000 orders within 38 minutes and surpassed 30,000 orders in less than 48 hours.

The pre-sale price range spans from 376,800 yuan (54,600 USD) for the Max variant to 516,800 yuan (74,900 USD) for the top-tier 8X Yaoying edition. Other variants include the Ultra at 396,800 yuan (57,500 USD) and the Ultra+ at 446,800 yuan (64,800 USD).