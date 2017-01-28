00R Stops By PLAYLAND To See ~$2MM Of The Finest Porsche Metal FOR SALE

Agent00R submitted on 1/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:30:45 PM
It's not every day that I get a direct message on my Instagram.
Unlike a beautiful women, I don't have people sliding into my DMs daily. This did change just yesterday, however. Manhattan MotorcarsThat's because an acquaintance of mine who sells vehicles out of Manhattan Motorcars has three very special cars that need a buyer(s). And, boy, I didn't know what awaiting me until I popped into the showroom today. It was out of control.Let's see. A 2016 Porsche 911R. A 2011 Porsche 911 GT3RS 4.0. A 2011 Porsche 911 GT2RS. Can you say "Holy trinity!?"Click HERE for the Porsche Build Sheets for the Holy TrinityAll have super low miles on the odometer and appear to be essentially brand new. Even the 2011s had that new car smell. So, here comes the Duesey. The asking prices for each model is as follows:Porsche 911R (991): $699kPorsche 911 GT3RS 4.0 (997): $550kPorsche 911 GT2RS (997): $750kIf you're interested, reach out to Preeth at Manhattan Motorcars. According to our sister site, DealerRater.com, Manhattan Motorcars has a score of 4.9/5.0 and was named a 2017 Dealer of the Year as well as the recipient of a 2017 Consumer Satisfaction award.Check out the small collection of snaps from today's visit. Please note they were shot on an iPhone. Excuse the quality, Spies.Manhattan Motorcars**AutoSpies.com is NOT affiliated with the seller of these vehicles in any way.
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
