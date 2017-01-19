RAISE And PRAISE! Who Did It Better? The 6th OR 7th Generation BMW 5-Series?

RAISE And PRAISE! Who Did It Better? The 6th OR 7th Generation BMW 5-Series?

Still remaining the largest contributing factor for most folks' automotive purch...

1 user comments | Views : 1,464 | Category: New Cars

CAR WARS! Does The All-New Alfa Romeo's Giulia TRUMP The BMW 3-Series And Jaguar XE? Let's See...

CAR WARS! Does The All-New Alfa Romeo's Giulia TRUMP The BMW 3-Series And Jaguar XE? Let's See...

If you're like us, I think it's safe to say there's two things you already know ...

0 user comments | Views : 1,850 | Category: Reviews

Tesla Quietly Launches A New Model S And Model X — The 100D Gets The MOST Miles On A Charge For Full-On EVs

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:56:06 PM

According to reports, Tesla has very quietly added a new model to the Model S an...

2 user comments | Views : 1,256 | Category: New Cars

SPIED? SoCal Spy Snaps Mercedes-Benz GLS350 DIESEL — Would You Ever CONSIDER Owning One After VW's Mega Mess?

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:28 PM

It's amazing how the same company that really pushed for the diesel movement, an...

10 user comments | Views : 2,762 | Category: Spy Shots

Can Kia Challenge Tesla's Model 3 With A Stinger EV?

Can Kia Challenge Tesla's Model 3 With A Stinger EV?

It's only been a week since Kia revealed the Stinger GT at the 2017 Detroi...

3 user comments | Views : 2,436 | Category: Spy News

NHTSA Finds That Tesla's Autopilot Has Reduced Crashes By 40%

NHTSA Finds That Tesla's Autopilot Has Reduced Crashes By 40%

As reported earlier today, NHTSA is closing its investigation of the fatal accid...

7 user comments | Views : 1,894 | Category: Misc News

2018 BMW M550i xDrive lands in U.S. as quickest 5 Series ever

2018 BMW M550i xDrive lands in U.S. as quickest 5 Series ever

The first-ever M550i xDrive is going to serve as the temporary range topper in t...

1 user comments | Views : 3,180 | Category: New Cars

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Reveals Its Secrets, Reportedly Shattered ‘Ring Lap Record

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Reveals Its Secrets, Reportedly Shattered 'Ring Lap Record

We got to read the first official details of the new Lamborghini Huracan Perfor...

0 user comments | Views : 1,984 | Category: Misc News

RevoZport Gives Tesla Model X An Attitude Adjustment

RevoZport Gives Tesla Model X An Attitude Adjustment

RevoZport was among the first tuners to customize the Tesla Model S electric sed...

4 user comments | Views : 2,002 | Category: New Cars

Kids born today will never need a driver's license

Kids born today will never need a driver's license

Meet Henrik Christensen, a famous Danish roboticist and Professor of Computer Sc...

4 user comments | Views : 1,954 | Category: Misc News

Rolls-Royce Dawn Slips Into A Wald Costume For 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Rolls-Royce Dawn Slips Into A Wald Costume For 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Music video producers, rappers and unapologetic wealthy playboys showing off on ...

1 user comments | Views : 1,648 | Category: Misc News

Should NASCAR Begin Racing On More Road Circuits?

Should NASCAR Begin Racing On More Road Circuits?

Many of the 1.5-mile oval tracks on NASCAR's schedule have an unfortunate ...

5 user comments | Views : 1,794 | Category: Misc News

Heads Continue To Roll In BMW's Design Department With Departure Of Chief Designer

Heads Continue To Roll In BMW's Design Department With Departure Of Chief Designer

Habib, 46, took charge of the brand's styling in 2012, reporting to group design...

5 user comments | Views : 2,620 | Category: Misc News

BMW To Expand Joint Purchasing Of Common Components With Mercedes-Benz

BMW To Expand Joint Purchasing Of Common Components With Mercedes-Benz

BMW Group plans to expand its cooperation with Daimler in purchasing components,...

4 user comments | Views : 1,718 | Category: Misc News

2018 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - SPIED! The newest model has been spotted in Auburn Hills, in Michigan.

cezarrsubmitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:18 AM

2018 Dodge Durango Hellcat – SPIED! It's confirmed! The newest spy p...

1 user comments | Views : 1,692 | Category: Spy Shots

SPIED: Is This The FIRST, All-New Rolls-Royce Phantom Spotted On U.S. Shores?

SPIED: Is This The FIRST, All-New Rolls-Royce Phantom Spotted On U.S. Shores?

When it comes to the worlds most luxurious automobile, I think it's safe to say ...

8 user comments | Views : 3,524 | Category: Spy Shots

Hardcore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Tip The Scales A Full 200lbs Less Than The Hellcat

Hardcore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Tip The Scales A Full 200lbs Less Than The Hellcat

Dodge's teasing machine has shifted into second gear for their latest high-perfo...

1 user comments | Views : 1,896 | Category: Spy Shots

2018 Chevy Corvette with 6.2-liter V8 LT5 listed in GM internal document

2018 Chevy Corvette with 6.2-liter V8 LT5 listed in GM internal document

The Chevrolet Corvette is about to receive a new engine taking the shape of a 6....

0 user comments | Views : 1,630 | Category: Misc News

An Off-Road Porsche 918 Spyder Looks Better Than A Cayenne

An Off-Road Porsche 918 Spyder Looks Better Than A Cayenne

The reality of Porsche today is that it makes most of its money off crossover SU...

3 user comments | Views : 1,540 | Category: New Cars

Question Of The Day: Should EV Owners Be Immune To Road Taxes?

Question Of The Day: Should EV Owners Be Immune To Road Taxes?

Indiana recently became the latest state to suggest the idea of an "EV tax...

8 user comments | Views : 1,820 | Category: Misc News

Who Is Responsible? Lawsuit Against Apple Claims It Should Have Prevented Drivers From Illegally Texting

Agent009submitted on 1/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:31:08 PM

Apple has technology to prevent drivers from texting on their iPhones but failed...

10 user comments | Views : 2,372 | Category: Misc News

McLaren has a New $1 Million Titanium-Graphene Tourbillon Watch

McLaren has a New $1 Million Titanium-Graphene Tourbillon Watch

It must have come as quite a blow when TAG Heuer left McLaren a little over a ye...

3 user comments | Views : 2,222 | Category: Misc News

2018 Mustang convertible rendered with its new face

2018 Mustang convertible rendered with its new face

Love it or hate it, the 2018 Ford Mustang (pictured below) has an all-new face. ...

0 user comments | Views : 2,126 | Category: New Cars

700-hp Bentley Bentayga is the most opulent way to hit 193 mph

700-hp Bentley Bentayga is the most opulent way to hit 193 mph

With a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) 6.0-liter V12 under the hood and an advance...

0 user comments | Views : 1,924 | Category: New Cars

Obama Credited With Both Saving And Crippling US Auto Industry

Obama Credited With Both Saving And Crippling US Auto Industry

At 12:01 p.m. Friday, the president rightly credited with saving Detroit's...

3 user comments | Views : 2,142 | Category: Misc News

California Tells EPA It Doesn't Have To Obey Washington Policies

California Tells EPA It Doesn't Have To Obey Washington Policies

California sent a warning shot in a potential showdown with the incoming Trump a...

8 user comments | Views : 2,462 | Category: Misc News

Australia, meet your new Korean-made 2017 Holden Astra Sedan

Australia, meet your new Korean-made 2017 Holden Astra Sedan

Developed in Germany, made in South Korea, and with engineering and design input...

0 user comments | Views : 2,158 | Category: New Cars

2018 Countryman JCW packs 228 hp into not-so-Mini body

2018 Countryman JCW packs 228 hp into not-so-Mini body

Mini's 2018 Countryman now gets the high-performance John Cooper Works treatment...

0 user comments | Views : 1,750 | Category: New Cars

Bentley Continental GT hybrid will use V6, all models to be PHEV

Bentley Continental GT hybrid will use V6, all models to be PHEV

Bentley reconfirmed its plans to offer a hybrid version of all its future models...

0 user comments | Views : 1,830 | Category: Misc News

Trump's EPA Nominee Questions Last Minute Cafe Standards Passed Last Week

Trump's EPA Nominee Questions Last Minute Cafe Standards Passed Last Week

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to...

2 user comments | Views : 1,490 | Category: Misc News

2018 Nissan Qashqai Spotted Testing for the First Time

2018 Nissan Qashqai Spotted Testing for the First Time

Not much can be conjured up from heavily camouflaged test mule that we have seen...

0 user comments | Views : 1,612 | Category: Spy Shots

2018 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT - First spy photos! One of the most powerful car in its lineup, ever!

2018 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT - First spy photos! One of the most powerful car in its lineup, ever!

Despite being released in 2011, the current generation of the Continental GT is ...

0 user comments | Views : 2,288 | Category: Spy Shots

2018 BMW 5-Series 101: EVERYTHING You Need To Know About BMW's All-New 5'er, Straight From THE Source

2018 BMW 5-Series 101: EVERYTHING You Need To Know About BMW's All-New 5'er, Straight From THE Source

As we've noted on other vehicle launches, one thing we make a point of doing is ...

14 user comments | Views : 4,502 | Category: New Cars

Lamborghini Reventon heading to auction with just 1,000 miles

Lamborghini Reventon heading to auction with just 1,000 miles

Just by looking at it, you should know immediately that the Lamborghini Reventon...

0 user comments | Views : 2,536 | Category: Misc News

Mercedes-Benz GLE VS BMW X4 - Which It The Real Deal In The Mid Sized Premium Crossover Segment?

Mercedes-Benz GLE VS BMW X4 - Which It The Real Deal In The Mid Sized Premium Crossover Segment?

Mercedes has played catch-up to BMW in the world of large, swoopy SUVs, as its G...

9 user comments | Views : 5,622 | Category: Report Cards

UNBOXING: The Official Ford GT Ordering Kit

UNBOXING: The Official Ford GT Ordering Kit

Ever dream about being one of the lucky ones that were hand selected to purchase...

1 user comments | Views : 2,944 | Category: Spy News

Kia Specs Out Stinger Sport Sedan In Europe - Base Models Start With 200 to 250HP

Kia Specs Out Stinger Sport Sedan In Europe - Base Models Start With 200 to 250HP

Shortly after its presentation at the Detroit Auto Show, Kia has confirmed Europ...

4 user comments | Views : 3,122 | Category: New Cars

This Lime-Green Brabus 650 Is One Seriously Radioactive AMG C63S

This Lime-Green Brabus 650 Is One Seriously Radioactive AMG C63S

Taking the term "Green Hell" to a whole new level, this Brabus-tuned C...

1 user comments | Views : 2,250 | Category: New Cars

Kia Stinger GT coupe, wagon are unfortunately only renders

Kia Stinger GT coupe, wagon are unfortunately only renders

If the Stinger turns out to be a success, Kia could capitalize on the popularity...

0 user comments | Views : 2,246 | Category: Misc News

Mercedes-AMG hints at Panamera-fighting GT4

Mercedes-AMG hints at Panamera-fighting GT4

Work on the second-gen AMG GT has already started, boss reveals. Rumors about...

3 user comments | Views : 3,398 | Category: Misc News


