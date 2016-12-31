Can You GUESS Our Picks For The BEST And WORST Rides We Reviewed In 2016?

If you've been following AutoSpies, over the years you may have noticed that on ...

Happy New Year! The Agents Wish YOU The Very Best As We ALL Ring In 2017...

Happy New Year, Spies! 2016 was a brilliant year and it definitely made an impac...

VIDEO: Automotive Design Explained — How Cars Went From BOXY To CURVY

Looking back at some legacy vehicles, it doesn't take much to realize that cars ...

#NAIAS: RUMOR! Nissan Said To Be Importing Qashqai For 2018 MY, Set For DETROIT Debut

Nissan will add the overseas Qashqai crossover to its U.S. lineup, with the mod...

An Automotive Treasure Sleeps In A Hangar For 40 Years — An Original, Unrestored Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing For Sale

While there's plenty of automobiles that are collectible and mean a lot to the e...

Being SMART Tonight? Taking An Uber? The Company Has A Suggestion For You...

If you’ve ever tried to hail an Uber on New Year’s Eve, you know it&...

Tesla Opening Less Service Centers Than Ever - Trouble on the Horizon? Can Service Ramp Up?

Tesla has managed to open two service centers in three months, bringing the year...

LC500 Review: Has Lexus Become So Reliant On Wizardry That They No Longer Know How To Make Car That Is A Fun To Drive?

Those hoping that Lexus would bring its technology-reliant ways to the LC500 w...

Investors Rally As Speculation Of The Sale Of Maserati And Alfa Romeo Begin To Swirl

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), shrugging off negative news about the possibil...

California Lawsuit Claims Apple Failed To Prevent Fatal Facetime Crash

A lawsuit filed in California this week claims Apple is responsible for a fatal...

Infiniti QX50 To Make Global Debut At Detroit Auto Show

Next year's Detroit Auto Show will mark the global debut of the new Infiniti QX5...

Japanese Automakers Finding It Tough To Hire Talent On Prestige Alone

Headhunter Casey Abel spent four months trying to hire a data-center architect ...

RECALL ALERT: Over 600K Honda Odysseys Get Called In For Second Row Seat Issues

Honda's press release follows:Statement by American Honda Regarding Second Row O...

CAR WARS! V12 SOUND Off! Ferrari F12 TdF vs. Lamborghini Aventador SV — Who'd You Rather?

To me, when it comes to automobiles, sound matters. Not a little bit but a lot. ...

Can YOU Name ANY Others? The BEST Automotive Interiors Of ALL TIME!

Much to the disgust of some of my fellow enthusiasts, I am an interior guy. Sure...

The BIGGEST Sales Let Downs Of 2016 — These Are The VEHICLES Experiencing BIG Problems

One thing that we do like to keep an eye on here at AutoSpies are auto sales. Th...

EXCLUSIVE! Spies Brave The 77 Degree Temps In San Diego For The Launch Of The 2017 Auto Show Season!

Typically the week between Christmas and the New Year is a pretty slow affair wi...

2018 Toyota Sienna – Hitting Back at Competition!

Toyota Sienna was one of the most popular minivans on the market. If you ask why...

2017 Cadillac CTS-V – Four door Corvette

The average age of Cadillac buyer in America was 59, and there is something wron...

2017 BMW i8 – Future for today

BMW has shocked us all with the Bangle era. Many fans were vocal and harsh with ...

2017 Suzuki Swift finally goes official

The fourth generation brings a cutesy exterior design and a more upmarket interi...

Caterham Ponders First Ever Sports Coupe

Caterham will build a new front-engined, rear-wheel-drive, fully enclosed sports...

BBC Teases New Top Gear - Does It Stand A Chance Against "The Grand Tour"?

The BBC released a trailer for the new season of Top Gear to give fans a glimpse...

Subaru WRX Sti To Get Mild Refresh Before Total Redo In 2018

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? That maxim bodes well for ma...

Berlin Terrorist Attack Would Have Been Much Worse If Truck Wasn't Stopped By Automatic Brakes

The truck that plowed into a Berlin Christmas market last week, killing 12, cam...

Toyota's Bet On Hybrids Finally Pays Off In Wake Of Dieselgate

For years, Toyota Motor Corp. focused on pushing its hybrid models in Europe, a...

2017 Audi A8 H Tron – It's confirmed, the new A8 H Tron coming soon! One of the longest hybrids, ever.

The newest hybrid car by German automaker coming soon, but this time here is an ...

Hyundai Scrambles To Cut Costs After Being Caught Without Enough SUVs In Line Up

Headed for a fourth straight annual profit decline, Hyundai Motor  is trimm...

Huh? Kylie Jenner Customizes Her Rolls Royce Wraith With Racing Stripes

Kylie Jenner pushes my buttons for a few different reasons but she’s defi...

Fed May Require Cash Strapped Takata To Pay $1 Billion Fine For Criminal Wrongdoing

Japan's Takata Corp. is nearing a criminal settlement with the U.S. Department ...

Mansory muscles up Mercedes G-Class with wide body kit and 840 hp

The legendary G-Wagen sits on massive 23-inch wheels and wears carbon fiber atti...

Elon Musk Tweet Confirms Another Tesla Roadster Is In The Works

When asked about the possibility of bringing a successor to the Tesla Roadster t...

How Hyundia losts its mojo

This article offers an overview of the decline of Hyundai in the past year and w...

Lamborghini Says Urus Will Be Brand's Only Plug-in Hybrid

The Lamborghini Urus SUV range will feature the brand's first plug-in hybrid, ac...

Study Concludes That 60% Of Americans Have No Idea That Electric Vehicles Exist

About 60% of Americans remain unaware of battery-electric vehicles and 80% have ...

Only In California: Man Goes To Trial For DUI After Caffeine Is Found In His Bloodstream

Caffeine may be the “nootropic” brain drug of choice in Silicon Vall...

Mercedes-AMG GT v Jaguar F-type R AWD - V8 Sports Car Shootout

Sometimes in this game you find yourself out of step with your colleagues. You&r...

VW says no buyback for stripped cars

A Cincinnati Golf owner may have ruined things for everyone attempting to get th...

Mercedes A-Class Sedan reportedly due by late 2018

Before you say "but that's what the CLA essentially is," the report me...

BMW 6 Series GT caught hiding M Sport Package

Bound to replace the oddball 5 Series Gran Turismo, BMW's first-ever 6 Series GT...

