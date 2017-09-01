#NAIAS: Soccer Moms And Dads, Rejoice! The All-New, 2018 Honda Odyssey Has Arrived

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:11:03 PM

Honda's press release follows:All-New 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Deb...

1 user comments | Views : 252 | Category: New Cars

Automakers Can't Wait To Blitz Your Windshield With Ads When In Autonomous Mode

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:33:20 PM

As big as companies like Facebook and Google sound, in the end the two only exis...

0 user comments | Views : 506 | Category: Misc News

#NAIAS: Mercedes-AMG Takes The GT S To The Next Level, Introduces GT C + Edition 50 Coupe

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:12:36 PM

Mercedes-Benz's press release follows: Mercedes-AMG extensively upgrades AMG G...

2 user comments | Views : 716 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Nissan's Vmotion 2.0 Concept Dares To Be The Sedan You Will Trade In That SUV For

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:56:26 PM

Nissan today signaled the future direction of the company's sedan design directi...

2 user comments | Views : 880 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: EXCLUSIVE! Amazing REAL-LIFE, Detailed Shots Of The Lexus UX's INTERIOR You Won't Find Anywhere Else On The Planet!

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:40:26 PM

As noted in my previous story about the Lexus UX, it's a concept vehicle that re...

0 user comments | Views : 826 | Category: New Cars

Trump Praises Fiat Chrysler And Ford For Investing In America

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:25:05 PM

President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked automakers f...

0 user comments | Views : 918 | Category: Misc News

#NAIAS: DETAILED! Lexus' UX Concept Like You've NEVER Seen It Before

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:13:12 PM

The Lexus UX Concept is one of those vehicles that when you first see it, stops ...

3 user comments | Views : 1,118 | Category: Misc News

#NAIAS: Cadillac's Escala Revisited - Are You Convinced This The Right Direction For The Luxury Automaker?

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:13:06 PM

The Escala Concept previews the design and technical ideas driving the next phas...

3 user comments | Views : 1,146 | Category: Misc News

#NAIAS: STUD or DUD? Does BMW's X2 Concept Get You FIRED Up Or Is It Forgettable? REAL-LIFE Snaps Here!

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:37:07 AM

Although the BMW X2 Concept make its big-time debut at this past year's Paris Mo...

2 user comments | Views : 1,400 | Category: Photo Galleries

Fiat Chrysler Becomes the Latest To Buckle Under Pressure From Trump To Save US Jobs

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:13:10 AM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Sunday said it will invest $1 billion to modernize ...

2 user comments | Views : 1,022 | Category: Misc News

#NAIAS: LIVE! The BEST REAL-LIFE Pics Of The Lexus LS Reveal — Reigniting The Lexus That Started It ALL

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:55:02 AM

From our perspective, Lexus is one of the all-time great luxury automakers. The ...

5 user comments | Views : 2,114 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Ford Outlines City Of Tomorrow And Confirms New Ranger And Bronco For US

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:50:35 AM

Ford’s expansion to an auto and mobility company gains momentum today, as ...

0 user comments | Views : 1,228 | Category: New Cars

Mercedes-Benz Overthrows BMW As World's Best-Selling Premium Brand As 2016 Global Sales Surge 11.3% to Over 2 Million Vehicles

GermanNutsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:16:53 AM

Mercedes-Benz once again grew at a double-digit rate in 2016 and for the first t...

5 user comments | Views : 1,036 | Category: Spy Shots

#NAIAS: Does BIGGER Equal BETTER? All-New, 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan GROWS For The U.S. Market

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:45 AM

Volkswagen's press release follows:VOLKSWAGEN REVEALS THE ALL-NEW 2018 LONG-WHEE...

2 user comments | Views : 958 | Category: New Cars

FBI Arrests Volkswagen Of America Compliance Officer Over Conspiracy Charges

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:02:56 AM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Volkswagen executive who face...

1 user comments | Views : 1,004 | Category: Misc News

#NAIAS: It's Back! The All-New Audi SQ5 Returns For A Second Generaton

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:55:36 AM

Audi's press release follows: The perfect balance of performance and fun...

0 user comments | Views : 1,090 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Priced Just Right? Lexus Slots The 2017 LC 500 Performance Coupe In At Well Under $100K

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:47 AM

Since the premiere of the LC 500 performance coupe last year, the most frequentl...

4 user comments | Views : 1,546 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: If You've Been WAITING For Audi's Design Team To Get AGGRESSIVE, It Just Happened — The All-New Audi Q8 Concept

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:20 AM

Audi's press release follows:Full-size SUV in coupe design: Audi Q8 concept ...

9 user comments | Views : 1,732 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Lexus Details All New 2018 LS - Have They Finally Leveled The Playing Field With The Germans?

Agent009submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:07:31 AM

It is possible that no single automobile has, upon introduction, upended its cat...

11 user comments | Views : 2,366 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: The Agents Go BIGGIE Time To Bring You The Mercedes-Benz Kickoff Event!

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:21:50 AM

The eve before the opening of the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) is always a big deal...

0 user comments | Views : 1,688 | Category: Photo Galleries

#NAIAS: The Mercedes-Benz GLA Isn't The ONLY One Getting Updated — Don't Forget The Mercedes-AMG GLA45

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:03:40 PM

I have to admit, while I see tons of Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA-Class vehicles, I...

1 user comments | Views : 1,282 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Mercedes-Benz's Entry-Level GLA-Class Gets REFRESHED To Keep It Competitive Amongst SUVs — Do You DIG It?

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:36:49 PM

One of the major reasons why Mercedes-Benz has been able to put up so many sales...

1 user comments | Views : 1,476 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Kia Sets Out To HURT The Germans With The All-New Stinger — RWD, 360+ HP And MUCH More

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:22:52 PM

Agent 001 and I were pretty taken by the direction Hyundai and Kia took in both ...

13 user comments | Views : 2,356 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: World EXCLUSIVE! First REAL-LIFE Pics Of The 2018 Ford F-150 Inside And OUT!

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:25:49 PM

But wait, there's more! Our friend, Jing, seems to have done more snapping than ...

2 user comments | Views : 3,376 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: World EXCLUSIVE! Spies Get You Into Detroit Auto Show One Day BEFORE Even The Media Sees It!

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:05:25 PM

Today's the day when the news really starts flowing. I know this because I've be...

2 user comments | Views : 3,604 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: EXCLUSIVE! SAY WHAT? Ford To Reveal BRONCO On Monday But NOT In Detroit At Cobo?

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:44:02 PM

Well, that didn't take too long. There are some seriously big rumors swirling ar...

2 user comments | Views : 5,344 | Category: Rumors

#NAIAS: POWERRRRR! The Bentley Continental Supersports Is Now The World's FASTEST Four Seater

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:20:04 PM

It looks like Bentley has stepped up to the plate in a big way. That's because t...

0 user comments | Views : 1,976 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: The BEST Selling Pick-Up Truck Gets Even BETTER — New 2018 Ford F-150 Receives Upgrades, New Look

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:41:22 PM

Ford is coming out swinging for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS). We know this...

1 user comments | Views : 3,036 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Before We Go FORWARD We Must Not FORGET The Past — The BEST Only To Get BETTER!

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:27:22 AM

Here we are, Spies! It's the eve before one of the biggest automotive shows open...

1 user comments | Views : 1,692 | Category: Misc News

#NAIAS: ANOTHER Look At The All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class COUPE Debuting In Detroit

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:53:34 AM

OK, I am going to open up with a cliché. I feel like a broken record at t...

4 user comments | Views : 4,532 | Category: New Cars

Tesla misses sales target for 2016, but Wall Street doesn’t care

gaf42submitted on 1/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:00:57 PM

Tesla announced in February that it had a plan in place to sell anywhere between...

7 user comments | Views : 2,752 | Category: Misc News

Carbon Fiber Targa Top In the Offing for the Jannarelly Design-1

gaf42submitted on 1/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:59:29 PM

Slated to be detailed in January 2017, the hard-top roof does not appear to be a...

1 user comments | Views : 2,522 | Category: New Cars

#CES: Is THIS The First Cool Van You've EVER Seen? Mercedes-Benz Drops The Vision Van In Vegas

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:08:18 AM

Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:CES 2017 in Las Vegas: New strategy, new c...

5 user comments | Views : 4,328 | Category: New Cars

#CES: Mercedes-Benz Goes BIG At CES — Autonomous, Mobile Apps, EVs, New Concepts And Guy Kawasaki

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:59:51 AM

Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:Mercedes-Benz at CES 2017: Connected, Auto...

4 user comments | Views : 2,794 | Category: Photo Galleries

#NAIAS: The Volkswagen Atlas Gets MORE Aggressive With An R-Line Look — Is It Doing IT For You?

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:32:10 AM

Volkswagen's press release follows:VOLKSWAGEN INTRODUCES PERFORMANCE INSPIRED R-...

21 user comments | Views : 3,120 | Category: New Cars

#NAIAS: Detroit Or BUST! All-New Audi A5/S5 Cabriolet Bound For Motor City Debut

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:15:57 AM

Audi's press release follows:Audi of America will debut the all-new A5 and S5 Ca...

5 user comments | Views : 3,510 | Category: New Cars

London Considers Banning Older Diesel Models From the Roads

Agent009submitted on 1/6/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:37:00 PM

According to today’s report in The Guardian newspaper, EU regulations dema...

10 user comments | Views : 2,722 | Category: New Cars

Telsa's Musk Clears The Way To Become Donald Trump's Number One Fan

Agent009submitted on 1/6/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:05:47 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk got closer to President-elect Donald Trump since the electio...

4 user comments | Views : 3,850 | Category: Spy Shots

#NAIAS: Lexus Readies All New UX And LS Concepts

Agent009submitted on 1/6/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:14:09 PM

With just a few days left until the 2017 Detroit Auto Show opens its gates, Lexu...

6 user comments | Views : 6,434 | Category: New Cars

Trump Tweets Target Toyota - Is This Bullying Or Simply A Shot Across The Bow?

Agent009submitted on 1/6/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:43:43 AM

President-elect Donald Trump is turning his Twitter ire to Toyota Motor Corp., c...

13 user comments | Views : 3,316 | Category: Misc News


More Latest News

More Most Popular