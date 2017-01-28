Americans HEART British Autos — US Demand Rockets Sales Like You Won't Believe

They purchased nearly 50% more British cars in 2016 compare to the previous yea...

WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Biggest Next-Gen Jeep Wrangler Rumor CONFIRMED?

Early last month we got word that there was going to be an interesting situation...

CAR WARS! LARGE Luxury Shakedown: BMW M6 vs. Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe vs. Porsche Panamera Turbo

While we're big fans of the work that BMW and Mercedes-AMG do, the reality is th...

00R Stops By PLAYLAND To See ~$2MM Of The Finest Porsche Metal FOR SALE

It's not every day that I get a direct message on my Instagram. Unlike a beautif...

German Prosecutors Expanding Emissions Probe Of Former Volkswagen CEO

Prosecutors in Germany are expanding their probe into Volkswagen’s scandal...

Hardcore Ferrari 488 GTB by tuner is like a mini FXX K

A couple of years ago, Misha Designs introduced a wide body kit tailored to the ...

Toyota C-HR by TRD shows polarizing design

In addition to the wildly styled C-HRs, the company has tuned 86s and a bizarre ...

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Could Hit 50 MPG City

It seems likely that the recently-introduced 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid will be ab...

If Nissan's New Z Car Looks Like THIS, Would You Be Spending Your Bonus On One?

Nissan is building a new Z that German rivals will find hard to catch. A concept...

STUD OR DUD? McLaren's P14 Supercar Leaked Ahead Of Geneva

The McLaren P14 has been leaked on to the internet via @woppum’s Instagram...

Could Volvo Be Secretly Working On A Pickup Of It's Own?

Normally our spy photographers are pretty on it when it comes to identifying the...

Yikes! Chrysler Has At Least A Six Month Supply Of 200's Sitting On Lots

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may have pulled the plug on the Chrysler 200 eight wee...

Trump's Border Tax May Make Your Next Car A Lot More Expensive

The Trump administration floated a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay ...

Mitsubishi ASX 2017 – Time Knows No Forgiveness

Mitsubishi is going through some rough time lately. It is suffering from the sam...

2018 Acura TLX – Release Date And Mid-Cycle Update

Acura TLX as we know it, debuted at the 2014 North American International Auto S...

2017 Renault Alpine – Geneva Auto Show Debut Expected

In the ‘60s and ‘70s Alpine was making some of the best rally cars out there. Th...

2017 Kia Niro – The Best of Both Worlds

Despite a recent decrease in oil prices, auto manufacturers are still doing thei...

2018 Toyota Supra To Be Released Under The Gazoo Performance Brand

Toyota will launch its 2018 Supra under the name of its newly launched road perf...

2018 Audi Q8 Caught For The First Time Testing In The Arctic

The 2018 Audi Q8 has been spotted testing in day light for the first time, showi...

New York Prosecutors Mysteriously Drop Fake Kidnapping Charges Against Fiat Heir

New York prosecutors have dropped charges that Lapo Elkann, grandson of late Fia...

Next-gen Subaru Crosstrek teased for Geneva world debut

Exactly a year after Subaru revealed the XV Concept at the 2016 Geneva Motor Sho...

Fiat Chrysler Posts $1.9 Billion In Profits For 2016

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Thursday reported “record results” i...

Ford Posts 4th Quarter Loss After New Accounting Changes Take Affect

After posting a fourth-quarter net loss mainly because of accounting changes, Fo...

2018 BMW M4 Facelift

Throughout the years BMW’s high performance M3 coupe has changed tremendously. O...

Nissan Engineers Put On The Dunce Cap After 2017 Titan Gets A Marginal Crash Rating

You might think that a Japanese truck (even one made in America) would be among ...

All-electric GTI could lead VW's new I.D. family

Volkswagen signaled its intentions towards launching a whole family of electric ...

Ford Reveals 2017 GT Will Be Armed With A 647HP Twin Turbo V6

The Blue Oval surprised everyone at the North American International Auto Show i...

This is the most fuel-efficient BMW 5-Series (G30)

It looks virtually the same as all of the other regular 5 Series models, but the...

Jenson Button Takes Delivery Of New MSO 675LT Spider

Jenson Button may have retired from Formula 1, where he last drove for McLaren-H...

EPA Told To STOP Research Contracts And Grants On Global Warming And Environmental Projects

The Trump administration has instructed officials at the Environmental Protectio...

Used Car Prices Begin To Plummet As Record Lease Returns Mount

All those years of rising U.S. auto sales are starting to work against carmakers...

Next Gen Cayenne To Take Styling Queues From Panamera

Soon after unveiling the all-new Panamera, Porsche has shifted its focus towards...

Mexico Ready To Discuss New NAFTA Rules With President Trump

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss chang...

When Is A Truck Not A Truck And Does It Really Matter? Honda Ridgline Review

Imagine a world full of hefty, four-seat, eight-cylinder muscle cars. Then, appe...

Trump Says He Will Trade Excessive Regulations For More Jobs

President Donald Trump told the CEOs of automakers Tuesday that he wants to ease...

Content Or Assembly Plant? What Constitutes An American Made Vehicle These Days?

Some of the most popular and profitable vehicles sold in the United States by De...

Huh? Toyota Says It Held Off On A Turbo 4 Camry Because Americans Demand The V6

Although the styling of the 2018 Toyota Camry revealed earlier this month at the...

Would you spend $250K on THIS Camaro????

More than five years after we were first introduced to the “DreamRyder” on eBay,...

Audi Announces Personalized Paint Etching As An Option

Audi describes the solution as “paint etching,” and it can offer per...

Widebody BMW X6 xDrive50i By AC Schnitzer Is An Attention-Grabber

As if the BMW X6 wasn't already one of the sportiest and most aggressive-looking...

