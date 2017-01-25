Nissan Engineers Put On The Dunce Cap After 2017 Titan Gets A Marginal Crash Rating

Agent009submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:26:07 PM

You might think that a Japanese truck (even one made in America) would be among ...

4 user comments | Views : 1,874 | Category: Misc News

Ford Reveals 2017 GT Will Be Armed With A 647HP Twin Turbo V6

Agent009submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:17:48 PM

The Blue Oval surprised everyone at the North American International Auto Show i...

3 user comments | Views : 2,282 | Category: Misc News

This is the most fuel-efficient BMW 5-Series (G30)

gaf42submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:15:38 PM

It looks virtually the same as all of the other regular 5 Series models, but the...

0 user comments | Views : 2,100 | Category: New Cars

Jenson Button Takes Delivery Of New MSO 675LT Spider

gaf42submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:49 PM

Jenson Button may have retired from Formula 1, where he last drove for McLaren-H...

0 user comments | Views : 1,942 | Category: Misc News

EPA Told To STOP Research Contracts And Grants On Global Warming And Environmental Projects

Agent009submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:44:35 AM

The Trump administration has instructed officials at the Environmental Protectio...

9 user comments | Views : 1,860 | Category: Misc News

Used Car Prices Begin To Plummet As Record Lease Returns Mount

Agent009submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:33:32 AM

All those years of rising U.S. auto sales are starting to work against carmakers...

3 user comments | Views : 2,144 | Category: Misc News

Next Gen Cayenne To Take Styling Queues From Panamera

Agent009submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:01:35 AM

Soon after unveiling the all-new Panamera, Porsche has shifted its focus towards...

0 user comments | Views : 2,366 | Category: Spy Shots

Mexico Ready To Discuss New NAFTA Rules With President Trump

Agent009submitted on 1/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:03:11 AM

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss chang...

1 user comments | Views : 1,706 | Category: New Cars

When Is A Truck Not A Truck And Does It Really Matter? Honda Ridgline Review

Agent009submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:17:34 PM

Imagine a world full of hefty, four-seat, eight-cylinder muscle cars. Then, appe...

3 user comments | Views : 2,802 | Category: Report Cards

Trump Says He Will Trade Excessive Regulations For More Jobs

Agent009submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:52:19 PM

President Donald Trump told the CEOs of automakers Tuesday that he wants to ease...

12 user comments | Views : 2,680 | Category: New Cars

Content Or Assembly Plant? What Constitutes An American Made Vehicle These Days?

Agent009submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:47:01 PM

Some of the most popular and profitable vehicles sold in the United States by De...

5 user comments | Views : 1,950 | Category: Misc News

Huh? Toyota Says It Held Off On A Turbo 4 Camry Because Americans Demand The V6

Agent009submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:03:20 PM

Although the styling of the 2018 Toyota Camry revealed earlier this month at the...

11 user comments | Views : 4,060 | Category: New Cars

Would you spend $250K on THIS Camaro????

gaf42submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:38:11 AM

More than five years after we were first introduced to the “DreamRyder” on eBay,...

8 user comments | Views : 2,994 | Category: Misc News

Audi Announces Personalized Paint Etching As An Option

Agent009submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:31:23 AM

Audi describes the solution as “paint etching,” and it can offer per...

4 user comments | Views : 2,318 | Category: Spy Shots

Widebody BMW X6 xDrive50i By AC Schnitzer Is An Attention-Grabber

gaf42submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:58 AM

As if the BMW X6 wasn't already one of the sportiest and most aggressive-looking...

1 user comments | Views : 2,206 | Category: New Cars

Jaguar F-Type 400 rendered as a sexy shooting brake

gaf42submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:56:41 AM

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is subtly sexier than the one it’s replacing, and a bit q...

3 user comments | Views : 2,394 | Category: Misc News

Trump To Push For More Jobs And Plants In Meeting With Detroit 3

Agent009submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:56:05 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump will have breakfast on Tuesday with the chief execut...

5 user comments | Views : 1,830 | Category: Misc News

Are You One Of the Few? BMW Says THE Only Reason A Manual Transmission Is Alive Is Because Of The US Enthusiast

Agent009submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:05:23 PM

There was so much discussion about the future of mobility and powertrains at the...

13 user comments | Views : 6,080 | Category: New Cars

2018 BMW Z5 Caught Testing With Pre-Production Bodywork

Agent009submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:21:00 PM

A 2018 BMW Z5 development car has been spotted testing with new rear bodywork, o...

3 user comments | Views : 3,990 | Category: Spy Shots

Will Bugatti Be Next To Join The Exotic SUV Craze?

gaf42submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:09:36 PM

If you had told us a decade or two ago that exotic automakers would be breaking ...

7 user comments | Views : 2,752 | Category: Misc News

2017 Porsche 911 GT3 to get 4.0-litre flat six engine

gaf42submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:08:36 PM

The new Porsche 911 GT3 that's due to be launched at the Geneva motor show in Ma...

1 user comments | Views : 2,860 | Category: Misc News

Shelby is celebrating 50 years with a new 750-hp Super Snake

gaf42submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:05:00 PM

A new snake is ready to hit the streets. At Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction...

3 user comments | Views : 2,006 | Category: New Cars

Outgoing NHTSA Executive Fears US Automakers May Lose Focus On Safety Under Trump

Agent009submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:14:43 AM

The outgoing head of the government agency charged with keeping highways safe is...

4 user comments | Views : 3,352 | Category: Misc News

Record Sales Now Leading To A Used Market Glut As Lease Returns Pile In

Agent009submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:59:06 AM

All those years of rising U.S. auto sales are starting to work against carmakers...

2 user comments | Views : 2,586 | Category: Misc News

Walmart Enters Auto Market Sales - Targeting 1000 Vehicles A Year Per Store

Agent009submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:14:01 AM

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the nation's largest retailer, is jumping into car sales t...

3 user comments | Views : 2,764 | Category: Misc News

Tesla Claims Next Generation Autopilot Could Reduce Accidents By Up To 90%

Agent009submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:58 AM

Following the release of data from the first year of Tesla’s first generat...

2 user comments | Views : 2,036 | Category: Misc News

2019 Subaru WRX STI – Ready to use new F-generation engine!

lana82submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:57 AM

Not that long ago Subaru showcased the WRX and WRX STI for the 2018 model year. ...

2 user comments | Views : 4,444 | Category: Rumors

What big changes await the 2018 Toyota Highlander?

lana82submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:37 AM

The Highlander is a mid-size seven-seat crossover sold by Toyota ever since 2000...

0 user comments | Views : 7,522 | Category: Rumors

2019 Porsche Cayenne Coupe - The first spy photos have been captured during winter testing!

cezarrsubmitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:15 AM

Porsche is one of the first manufacturers to release a high-performance luxury S...

3 user comments | Views : 5,426 | Category: Spy Shots

2017 Geneva Motor Show Preview

DabbyMrsubmitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:01:44 AM

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show is ahead of us, and we have so much to look forward. ...

0 user comments | Views : 1,838 | Category: Misc News

2018 Honda Civic Type R Prototype – Interior Details

DabbyMrsubmitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:59:53 AM

Although the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is still officially a prototype, it does lo...

0 user comments | Views : 2,654 | Category: New Cars

2018 Ferrari F12 M – TDF Stuff on Discount

DabbyMrsubmitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:56:18 AM

Marchione is praised as the savior of Fiat group and when he laid his 5-year pla...

0 user comments | Views : 2,250 | Category: Rumors

LEAKED! All Signs Point To Vin Diesel And Fast & Furious 8 EXPOSING The Dodge Challenger SRT DEMON

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:25:02 PM

When production wrapped on the all-new Fast & Furious movie, it's no surpris...

1 user comments | Views : 4,352 | Category: Spy Shots

Eric Clapton's Former Ferrari F40 Is Up For Grabs — See The Slowhand's SUPER CLEAN Example, Now

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:02:11 PM

In the UK there's several folks known to keep nice collections of cars. Funny th...

1 user comments | Views : 3,452 | Category: Misc News

DRIVEN: The NEW Lamborghini Aventador S Still Gives Some THRILLS And Chills — But, Is It BETTER?

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:40:46 PM

When shopping for the ultimate toy, it's hard to pass up the likes of the Lambor...

1 user comments | Views : 2,940 | Category: Reviews

RAISE And PRAISE! Who Did It Better? The 6th OR 7th Generation BMW 5-Series?

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:24:21 PM

Still remaining the largest contributing factor for most folks' automotive purch...

12 user comments | Views : 7,004 | Category: New Cars

CAR WARS! Does The All-New Alfa Romeo's Giulia TRUMP The BMW 3-Series And Jaguar XE? Let's See...

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:11:21 PM

If you're like us, I think it's safe to say there's two things you already know ...

5 user comments | Views : 6,930 | Category: Reviews

Tesla Quietly Launches A New Model S And Model X — The 100D Gets The MOST Miles On A Charge For Full-On EVs

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:56:06 PM

According to reports, Tesla has very quietly added a new model to the Model S an...

7 user comments | Views : 4,588 | Category: New Cars

SPIED? SoCal Spy Snaps Mercedes-Benz GLS350 DIESEL — Would You Ever CONSIDER Owning One After VW's Mega Mess?

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:28 PM

It's amazing how the same company that really pushed for the diesel movement, an...

11 user comments | Views : 5,300 | Category: Spy Shots

Can Kia Challenge Tesla's Model 3 With A Stinger EV?

Agent009submitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:23:50 PM

It’s only been a week since Kia revealed the Stinger GT at the 2017 Detroi...

4 user comments | Views : 4,404 | Category: Spy News


More Latest News

More Most Popular