If you're like us, I think it's safe to say there's two things you already know about folks like us ...
Volvo Cars has unveiled a unique piece of art, based on the interior of the new S90 Excellence sedan...
Still remaining the largest contributing factor for most folks' automotive purch...
If you're like us, I think it's safe to say there's two things you already know ...
According to reports, Tesla has very quietly added a new model to the Model S an...
It's amazing how the same company that really pushed for the diesel movement, an...
It’s only been a week since Kia revealed the Stinger GT at the 2017 Detroi...
As reported earlier today, NHTSA is closing its investigation of the fatal accid...
The first-ever M550i xDrive is going to serve as the temporary range topper in t...
We got to read the first official details of the new Lamborghini Huracan Perfor...
RevoZport was among the first tuners to customize the Tesla Model S electric sed...
Meet Henrik Christensen, a famous Danish roboticist and Professor of Computer Sc...
Music video producers, rappers and unapologetic wealthy playboys showing off on ...
Many of the 1.5-mile oval tracks on NASCAR’s schedule have an unfortunate ...
Habib, 46, took charge of the brand's styling in 2012, reporting to group design...
BMW Group plans to expand its cooperation with Daimler in purchasing components,...
2018 Dodge Durango Hellcat – SPIED! It’s confirmed! The newest spy p...
When it comes to the worlds most luxurious automobile, I think it's safe to say ...
Dodge's teasing machine has shifted into second gear for their latest high-perfo...
The Chevrolet Corvette is about to receive a new engine taking the shape of a 6....
The reality of Porsche today is that it makes most of its money off crossover SU...
Indiana recently became the latest state to suggest the idea of an “EV tax...
Apple has technology to prevent drivers from texting on their iPhones but failed...
It must have come as quite a blow when TAG Heuer left McLaren a little over a ye...
Love it or hate it, the 2018 Ford Mustang (pictured below) has an all-new face. ...
With a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) 6.0-liter V12 under the hood and an advance...
At 12:01 p.m. Friday, the president rightly credited with saving Detroit’s...
California sent a warning shot in a potential showdown with the incoming Trump a...
Developed in Germany, made in South Korea, and with engineering and design input...
Mini’s 2018 Countryman now gets the high-performance John Cooper Works treatment...
Bentley reconfirmed its plans to offer a hybrid version of all its future models...
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to...
Not much can be conjured up from heavily camouflaged test mule that we have seen...
Despite being released in 2011, the current generation of the Continental GT is ...
As we've noted on other vehicle launches, one thing we make a point of doing is ...
Just by looking at it, you should know immediately that the Lamborghini Reventon...
Mercedes has played catch-up to BMW in the world of large, swoopy SUVs, as its G...
Ever dream about being one of the lucky ones that were hand selected to purchase...
Shortly after its presentation at the Detroit Auto Show, Kia has confirmed Europ...
Taking the term "Green Hell" to a whole new level, this Brabus-tuned C...
If the Stinger turns out to be a success, Kia could capitalize on the popularity...
Work on the second-gen AMG GT has already started, boss reveals. Rumors about...
