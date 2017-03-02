CAR WARS! Sibling Rivalry Edition: So, WHICH Ford SVT Raptor Is The FASTEST? EcoBoost 6 vs. V8

Agent00Rsubmitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:53 PM

If there's one thing I've learned over the years it's just this simple. Truck gu...

0 user comments | Views : 16 | Category: Videos

SPIED: All-New Pics Of The X6, GLE Coupe-rivaling Land Rover Range Rover, The Velar

Agent00Rsubmitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:33 PM

It's so funny to watch. Remember when, not too long ago, people said the BMW X6 ...

0 user comments | Views : 144 | Category: Spy Shots

BMW 3 Series GT might not live to see a new generation

gaf42submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:20:37 PM

Fresh off the rumor mill, the 3 Series Gran Turismo facelifted back in June last...

0 user comments | Views : 176 | Category: Misc News

Audi to target Mercedes CLA with sharp new A3 Coupe

gaf42submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:22:16 PM

New Audi A3 Coupe to take range up a class, and exclusive images show look of th...

0 user comments | Views : 180 | Category: Misc News

How Long Until A Chinese Luxury Car Is Sitting In Your Driveway?

Agent009submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:53:38 PM

The first Chinese automakers to enter the United States will not target the bott...

8 user comments | Views : 2,018 | Category: New Cars

2017 Ford F-150 Gets The Convertible Treatment From NCE

gaf42submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:20:20 PM

There's an untapped market potential that companies such as Newport Convertible ...

1 user comments | Views : 1,228 | Category: New Cars

Startech Bentayga Dressed For Combat With Verdant Green Exterior

gaf42submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:16:44 PM

According to Startech, a Brabus sub-brand, this special Verdant Green customized...

1 user comments | Views : 1,012 | Category: New Cars

Tanker Ships Forced To Change Course As Gas Glut Returns

Agent009submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:31 PM

America’s East Coast gasoline glut is back and it’s so big that tank...

1 user comments | Views : 1,574 | Category: Misc News

Elon Musk Stands Strong On Trump Advisory Panel - Elects To Bring Change From Within

Agent009submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:21 AM

Earlier today, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick dropped off of US President Donald ...

3 user comments | Views : 1,178 | Category: Misc News

BMW Recalls 230,000 Vehicles Because They May Have Takata Airbags

Agent009submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:35:43 AM

BMW is recalling more than 230,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. to replace potentia...

1 user comments | Views : 1,592 | Category: Misc News

Detroit Three To Meet With Trump And Discuss How To Keep Both The Fed And Investors Happy

Agent009submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:07 AM

President Donald Trump will huddle with General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Tesla CEO...

0 user comments | Views : 1,258 | Category: Misc News

Uber CEO Buckles Under Pressure - Quits Trump's Business Advisory Group

Agent009submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:58 AM

Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration ad...

6 user comments | Views : 1,298 | Category: Misc News

JLR Reveals The Range Rover Velar To Take On The Macan, GLE, And X6

Agent009submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:08:53 PM

The Range Rover Velar will soon be unveiled as the most radical-looking Range Ro...

8 user comments | Views : 4,668 | Category: Spy News

Designer dreams up a modern DeLorean sports car

gaf42submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:13:23 PM

Fans of the DeLorean DMC-12 should be excited to learn that the car is making a ...

1 user comments | Views : 1,892 | Category: Misc News

Steven Tyler’s 1,200-hp Hennessey Venom sold for $800K at auction

gaf42submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:09:01 PM

Hennessey announced just last week that its iconic Venom GT would be going the w...

0 user comments | Views : 1,720 | Category: Misc News

GOING SOLO? Ultra Hot Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Be A One Seat Ride

Agent009submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:14:13 PM

Things are getting downright kooky in Auburn Hills.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has...

6 user comments | Views : 2,022 | Category: New Cars

Detroit Three Wants Trump's Business Perks But Balk At Investing Inside The US With Jobs And Plants

Agent009submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:16:20 PM

For someone who’s pledging to cut corporate taxes, reduce federal regulati...

6 user comments | Views : 1,934 | Category: Misc News

Huh? Indiana Bill Allows Tesla To Direct Sell Vehicles But Bars Anyone Else From Doing So

Agent009submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:35 PM

A bill that would have driven automaker Tesla from doing business in Indiana has...

9 user comments | Views : 2,084 | Category: Misc News

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante puts its top down, powers up

gaf42submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:59:37 AM

No need to adjust your computer settings, this is the achingly beautiful new Ast...

2 user comments | Views : 1,758 | Category: New Cars

Honda reached the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global automobile production

gaf42submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:12 AM

Honda began automobile production in 1963 with the production of the T360 mini-t...

0 user comments | Views : 1,484 | Category: Misc News

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI to get hybrid performance boost

gaf42submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:56:35 AM

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is set to adopt a mild hybrid powertrain...

1 user comments | Views : 1,678 | Category: Misc News

Some Tesla Model 3 Customers Cancel Going Green Over Trump And Musk Link

Agent009submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:32 AM

US President Trump’s executive order to ban people from some specific prim...

6 user comments | Views : 2,876 | Category: Misc News

Mercedes Jumps Out To A Big Sales Lead Over BMW - Audi Closes In On Lexus

Agent009submitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:30 AM

Mercedes-Benz jumped out to an early lead in the race for U.S. luxury auto sales...

13 user comments | Views : 2,984 | Category: Auto Sales

2017 Renault Alpine A120 – Not German’s Alpina, This Time French’s Alpine

DabbyMrsubmitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:39:31 AM

When you think of Renault, there is hardly any sports car association with it, a...

0 user comments | Views : 1,506 | Category: Rumors

Chevrolet Spark Is No Longer Produced Because of the Bolt’s Arrival

DabbyMrsubmitted on 2/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:30:55 AM

When you compare Chevrolet Spark EV with the Chevrolet Bolt, of course, you will...

8 user comments | Views : 1,266 | Category: Misc News

BMW Holds The Line With A 0.1% Increase In January Sales

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:28:04 PM

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.1 percent in January for a total of 18,1...

4 user comments | Views : 2,698 | Category: Auto Sales

Mercedes Sales Rise 3.5% In January - Outsells Lexus By Almost 10,000 Vehicles

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:15:01 PM

MercedesBenz USA today reported record January sales of 25,527, topping last Jan...

2 user comments | Views : 2,818 | Category: Auto Sales

Toyota Sales Fall 11.3% In January - Lexus Sales Plummet Over 25%!

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:05:47 PM

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), Inc., today reported its U.S. January 2017 sa...

6 user comments | Views : 2,976 | Category: Auto Sales

The Apple Of The Industry? Audi Does What It Always Does And Blows Away Last Year's Sales By 11%

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:26:48 PM

After its seventh consecutive year of record sales in the U.S., Audi continued t...

19 user comments | Views : 3,434 | Category: Auto Sales

Honda Racks Up Another Good Month With a 7.7% Sales Gain - Falls From Grace With A 10.2% Dive

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:18:34 PM

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. today reported total January sales of 106,380 Hon...

4 user comments | Views : 2,700 | Category: Auto Sales

Volkswagen Sales Continue To Improve With a 17.1% Gain In January

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:10:35 PM

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 23,510 units delivere...

3 user comments | Views : 1,726 | Category: Auto Sales

Nissan Brings In The New Year With A 3.6% Gain In Sales - Infiniti LEAPS Ahead 35.8% For The Month

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:48:01 AM

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for January 2017 of 112,319 units,...

0 user comments | Views : 1,994 | Category: Auto Sales

Fiat Chrysler Wraps Up A Dismal January With An 11% Decrease In Sales

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:02 AM

FCA US LLC today reported U.S. sales of 152,218 units, an 11 percent decrease co...

2 user comments | Views : 2,322 | Category: Auto Sales

Ford Sales Begin The Year Flat With A Sales Dip Of 0.6% In January

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:57 AM

Ford Motor Company’s U.S. retail sales of 120,400 vehicles are up 6 percen...

0 user comments | Views : 1,978 | Category: Auto Sales

Is GM Already Coming Up Short In 2017? Sales Drop 3.8% In January

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:38:32 AM

General Motors (NYSE: GM) U.S. dealers delivered 195,909 cars, trucks and crosso...

4 user comments | Views : 2,168 | Category: Auto Sales

BMW i3 And Tesla Model S Fail To Standout In Latest Crash Tests

Agent009submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:34:41 AM

The Tesla Model S and BMW i3 fell short of earning the Insurance Institute for H...

2 user comments | Views : 2,380 | Category: New Cars

2018 Cadillac XT3 – Smallest Caddy of Them All

DabbyMrsubmitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:55:32 AM

As for the US, Cadillac has rein luxury segment for years, being the first thing...

3 user comments | Views : 2,674 | Category: Rumors

2017 BMW M4 GTS – Not for Mama’s Boys

DabbyMrsubmitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:02:13 AM

BMW tries to offer everything. Let’s say you are a dad, but you want a dash of p...

0 user comments | Views : 2,312 | Category: New Cars

2018 Dodge Durango Shaker - The real beast with Honkin' V-8, 3 Rows of Viper Seats!

cezarrsubmitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:56:40 AM

After they announced that the Grand Cherokee SRT was going to be discontinued be...

1 user comments | Views : 2,538 | Category: Rumors

SPIED: The BEST Real-Life Shots Of The 2017 Kia Niro May Have You Smitten For A Hybrid SUV

Agent00Rsubmitted on 1/31/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:40:19 PM

If there's one place I'd never consider going, unless it was for one reason &mda...

3 user comments | Views : 3,198 | Category: New Cars


