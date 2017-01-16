Toyota Prius-X looks Authentic, Awful and Attractive At the Same Time



The latest Toyota Prius received the crossover treatment, and it was named the T...



Trump Threatens BMW With Border Tax On Cars Built In Mexico



President-elect Donald Trump has warned the United States will impose a border t...



#NAIAS: So, How Do YOU Like Me NOW? Audi R8 SPYDER Drops It Like Its Hot In Bombay Blue. You Like?



There's no question that the first-generation Audi R8 will down in the history b...



President-Elect Donald Trump's FIRST Limo To Debut At His Inauguration — Shotguns, Blood, Cannons And MORE!



Donald Trump’s presidential limousine will be equipped with a tear g...



SPIED! FIRST Pictures Of The All-New, 2018 BMW 5-Series Unlike ANYTHING You've Seen Before...



The BMW 5-Series is one of the blue and white's most important nameplates. While...



#NAIAS: The Smoke Show? BMW Individual + M Performance COLLIDE With This 440i Convertible



While there was plenty of all-new hardware to see at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show ...



#NAIAS: BOLD And BRASH, The All-New Infiniti QX50 Concept Shows Us What's In Store — See The Real-Life Shots Now!



In recent years we've been keeping an eye on Nissan's luxury division, Infiniti....



Would You Lay Down The Cash For An All Electric GTI?



The GTI soup has been simmering for over 40 years, in which time it has been gar...



Mercedes-AMG hypercar officially named Project One



After finding out it is going to have a “perfect” and “stunning” design, we now ...



Infiniti confirms electric sports car for 2020



Back in October, it was reported that Infiniti was finally coming around to the ...



Driver reunited with BMW after losing it in city centre car park SIX MONTHS ago



A driver who lost their BMW in a multi-storey car park SIX MONTHS ago, has final...



Takata Agrees To $1 Billion Fine For Air Bag Fiasco - 3 Executives Charged



Three Takata Corp. executives were accused in a U.S. indictment of misleading fe...



EPA Preserves Obama's Legacy By Frantically Shoving Through Stringent Fuel Economy Requirements



President Barack Obama’s administration is finalizing stringent gas mileag...



Toyota Says New Camry Won't Help Sales



Despite the eighth-generation Camry launching in late summer, and predictably go...



Is The Goose Cooked? Judge Denies Bail For VW Executive Charged With Coverup



A US judge on Thursday ordered a Volkswagen executive charged in the Justice Dep...



2018 Volvo XC60 Caught Doing Winter Tests



The first test mules of the XC60 have been seen a few months ago wearing interes...



#NAIAS: Does The 2018 Lexus LS Have The Chutzpah To Shake Up The Mercedes S-Class And BMW 7-Series?



When Lexus stormed onto the scene in the late 1980s, it was an unbelievable perf...



Jaguar Expanding SUV Offerings After Baby E-Pace Caught Testing



Jaguar is plotting a new small SUV to sit underneath the F-Pace, and our spy pho...



Audi Already Considering SQ8 Performance SUV



Audi’s new flagship SUV, the Q8, will go on sale early in 2018 and will be...



EPA Claims That Fiat Chrysler Used Software To Cheat Emissions Testing



The U.S. government is accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and FCA US LLC of...



Study Indicates That Gas Prices Have To Exceed $3 A Gallon Before Consumers Change What They Drive



An economist says he gave up forecasting oil prices. He swore off that after rea...



Prosecutors Say VW Destroyed Evidence And Coached Employees To Lie To Investigators - Five Top Officials Charged



Volkswagen Group's nearly decade-old plot to cheat U.S. emissions tests -- all w...



Dodge Resurrects Demon Nameplate To Brand An Even Faster Hellcat Family



Dodge will resurrect a demon from its past that promises to outperform its popul...



2018 Lincoln Navigator - How will it look?



The current Navigator has been around for roughly a decade and it shows. It uses...



2017 Honda Civic Type R Black Edition To Be Delivered



Honda cleverly revealed its 2017 Civic Type R Black Edition which is supposed to...



Lexus Readies UX For Production - Extended Wheelbase RX Will Target Range Rover



The Lexus UX is on its way as a production car, patent files have shown.A new en...



#NAIAS: BMW Confirms M Versions Of EV And Hybrid Models Are Inevitable



BMW admits that all-electric versions of M cars like the M3, M4 and M5 are inevi...



If Ford's New Bronco Looks Like This, Would You Be Whipping Out The Checkbook?



Someone claiming to be a designer at Ford has been answering questions about the...



#NAIAS: Chrysler Confirms Plans To Build Portal Concept



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to build what it calls the “fifth gener...



Volkswagen Hammers Out Guilty Plea And $4.3 Billion Settlement For Criminal Wrongdoing



Volkswagen has negotiated a concrete draft of a criminal and civil settlement wo...



#NAIAS: Subaru Presents Updated WRX And STI Edition At Detroit Auto Show



The newest official information suggest that the biggest changes for the future ...



#NAIAS: STUD or DUD? Does The All-New GMC Terrain INSPIRE You To Take A Closer Look Or Are You UNINSPIRED?



General Motors is one of those companies that manages to get it so right sometim...



#NAIAS: Was Ford's Press Conference ONE Of The Weirdest?



At any auto show it's to be expected that every company is going to take a diffe...



#NAIAS: STUD or DUD? Does The All-New, 2018 Honda Odyssey's INTERIOR Get Two Thumbs UP or DOWN?



If you were an automotive designer, how would you shape the interior of a space ...



#NAIAS: Agent 001 Does A Walkaround Of The 2018 Honda Odyssey — Handsome And Trim?



When it comes to top-selling minivans, the Honda Odyssey always has a spot. Ther...



#NAIAS: Nissan Rethinks Traditional With Vison 2.0 Concept - Can You See Yourself Arriving To Your Destination Inside This Ride?



The first thing you may say about the Nissan V Motion 2.0 Concept is the interio...



#NAIAS: The 2018 Toyota Camry's AGGRESSION Continues On The INSIDE — Blood Red Leather For Everyone!



So, it didn't take too long to realize that Toyota was taking a far more aggress...



#NAIAS: Nissan's V Motion 2.0 Says You Have Style, But Would You Buy It Over A Crossover?



Nissan decided to pull out all of the stops when it came to reinventing the next...



#NAIAS: You NEED To See These REAL-LIFE 2018 Toyota Camry Pics — Most EXTREME Camry Yet



The best way to describe the all-new, 2018 Toyota Camry is that it has broke bad...



#NAIAS: It's Back, Again...Volkswagen Brings Us Yet Another Microbus Concept — This Time Its Electric + Autonomous



Volkswagen's press release follows:I.D. BUZZ CONCEPT MAKES ITS WORLD DEBUT AT TH...




