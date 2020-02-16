1-year-old Baby Girl Towed Away As Family Vehicle Is REPOED

A 1-year-old girl is now home safe with her family after she was taken away inside of a car that was being repossessed.



The incident happened Wednesday morning in East Orange. The parents tell News 12 New Jersey that the father had left baby Hannah in her car seat for a few seconds while he ran upstairs to grab her bottle. But when he came back downstairs, the car was gone - with the baby inside.



“He thought it was stolen. He thought it was someone kidnapping my child,” says mother Noel Saldana...









Read Article