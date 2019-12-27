12 Of VW's 34 New Models Will Be SUV/Crossovers

Agent009 submitted on 12/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:05 AM

0 user comments | Views : 240 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volkswagen Passenger Car division has a lot on its plate this coming year, when they will launch 34 new models, out of which 12 will be SUVs.

Now, with the help of VWVortex, we seem to have an idea of what 3 of them will be called: the T-Sport, T-Coupe and T-Go. These monikers were trademarked with the German patent office, and while the filings do not state on what they will be used, the nomenclature does follow the brand’s subcompact and compact crossovers, namely the T-Cross and the T-Roc.



Read Article


12 Of VW's 34 New Models Will Be SUV/Crossovers

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]