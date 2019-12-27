12 Of VW's 34 New Models Will Be SUV/Crossovers

The Volkswagen Passenger Car division has a lot on its plate this coming year, when they will launch 34 new models, out of which 12 will be SUVs.

Now, with the help of VWVortex, we seem to have an idea of what 3 of them will be called: the T-Sport, T-Coupe and T-Go. These monikers were trademarked with the German patent office, and while the filings do not state on what they will be used, the nomenclature does follow the brand’s subcompact and compact crossovers, namely the T-Cross and the T-Roc.