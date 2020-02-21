1200HP Czinger 21C Hypercar Becomes Official Ahead Of Geneva

There's a new hypercar contender in town, and its name is Czinger 21C.

The stunning piece of machinery is the creation of Los Angeles-based startup Czinger Vehicles, and it was revealed Friday ahead of a world debut on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Czinger may be new but the people behind it have been developing the technology in the 21C for a long time. Czinger CEO and founder Kevin Czinger in 2015 unveiled a vehicle called the Divergent Blade that served as a proof of concept for a new type of construction where 3D-printed components are fused together using a patented process and reinforced with carbon fiber elements to form a strong yet very light structure.