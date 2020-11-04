$12k Off WASN'T Enough To Excite People To Buy BEFORE The Pandemic. What WILL They DO To Get People Buying AGAIN? $25k Off?

As I was out prepping for Easter celebration tomorrow, I took a drive through a local auto mall and if this wasn't depressing ENOUGH, that would take you over the edge.



Saturdays are normally the best day of the week for dealer traffic. I can tell you that after driving past a dozen or so dealerships mid-day, I saw ONE person on a lot looking at inventory. And I was the ONLY vehicle driving the circle where you tour all the locations.



Not just sad, but scary.



Yes, this pandemic is awful. But the devastation it's leaving in its path to this economy in my personal opinion, is even worse.



You know we write about cars but we also check the pulse of many dealers around the USA, and follow the deals closely.



SO that truck in the cover pic with the $12k off advertisement plastered on it is NOT a Pandemic deal, it was the going discount BEFORE all this hit. And even at THAT price, they weren't flying off the shelves.



SO our question today is...What WILL they do to restart a healthy sales flow? Cause just zero percent long term financing just ISN'T cutting it.



What would they have to do to get YOU to take QUICK action? $25K off AND ZERO percent? Or will even that not energize a quick rebound?



Spies, discuss...





