14 States Are Using Dieselgate Funds Earmarked For Cleaner Transportation To Fund Diesel Programs

Nearly $3 billion in funding from Volkswagen’s Dieselgate settlement designed to go toward cleaner transportation in the US is being underutilized in EV infrastructure and adoption, according to a recent study which grades all states based on their spending plans. In fact, at least 14 states could see all of their allotted funds go toward diesel vehicle projects.



The stunning study comes from the United States Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG), which gives only 15 states a C grade or better when it comes to policies that can increase access to clean transportation, including electric vehicle charging and electric bus fleets. The rest of the states earned D or F grades.





Read Article