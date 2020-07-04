15 "Gems" From Justin Bieber's Eclectic Car Collection - How Many Would You Drive?

Just like most A-list celebs who don't know what to do with their money, Justin Bieber allocated a generous amount of cash to his collection of wheels. While a lot of us are struggling daily to make financial ends meet, this pop icon spent millions of dollars on vehicles before reaching 26 years old.

But, judging from the high life and the fast-paced lifestyle, we can't blame the pop star for wanting only the best that he could afford. From Porsche to Ferrari to Lamborghini, expect that this music icon has already gotten his hands on what some people only see on posters.