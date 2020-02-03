15 Things You Want To Know If You Are A Fan Of Supercar Blondie

In the world of social media, there a quite a number of personalities who stand out as 'influencers' – a term that’s gradually being used to describe an actual profession. These people have been able to harness their passion to feed an ever-growing audience with a steady stream of media content.

One of such people is Alex Hirschi, more commonly referred to as Supercar Blondie. She is arguably the most popular female social media influencer in the automobile world with a social media followership in excess of 20 million. What began as a casual hobby has blown into a full-time career filled with world-travels where she gets access to some of the most exclusive cars on the planet.