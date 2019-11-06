200+ MPH IN Style - Bentley Announces The New Flying Spur

Bentley hopes to establish itself as the leader in the ultra-luxury saloon market ahead of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost’s arrival next year and says it has created a car that “maintains Bentley DNA” to appeal to loyal customers while offering contemporary design to entice a new generation of buyers.



The goal for the model – which follows the Bentley Bentayga and Continental GT in the sales rankings – is to offer sports saloon agility paired with limousine refinement so that it caters to both drivers and those being chauffeured. The latter is a crucial selling point for the Flying Spur in China, which is the largest market for the model alongside the US.


