2017 Ford C-Max - Little hybrid hatch gets a face-lift

At the end of 2014, Ford was releasing the newly updated C-Max for the European market.

This received an entirely new design which was more in line with Ford’s other cars. While most of us thought that the US model was going to receive the same upgrades, this was not the case. Instead, the 2017 Ford C-Max is nothing like its European counterpart. It looks quite a bit more different than its sibling and the changes are not as important. This is a very interesting move by Ford considering that most of their models are now Global.

User Comments

MDarringer

The article says that the American CMax is nothing like the European model and then later on it contradicts. The Google translate was especially bad on this one.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2017 12:12:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

