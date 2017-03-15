2017 Lotus Exige Sport 380 – Even less and quite more

We don’t know if you remember, but we covered the story about Lotus Exige 350 to check out where it stands in British lineup. Lotus is offering us Elise an incredibly ascetic and lightweight sports car with the interior in resemblance to go-kart vehicles. Then we have Exige which is even more ascetic and than we have total craziness as Exige Sport 350 model from two years ago. It was lightest Exige in history and methods of achieving immensely Spartan effect were bordering lunacy. Let’s just mention that plastic letters on the outside were replaced by stickers! We weren’t settled with the fact where 350 model went from already hardcore Exige, and now we should grasp the fact that Lotus went further just one year after it? How much further? Was there anything left to strip? Apparently, there was, as you will see in the case of 2017 Lotus Exige Sport 380.



