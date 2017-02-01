2017 Maserati Alfieri - The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6

The Alfieri has been first showcased nearly two years ago. The car was a small 2+2 coupe based on the same platform as the Ghibli. When it was showcased, the Alfieri was expected to be launched on the market this year. However, this didn’t happen because Maserati decided to push back the release of the production model all the way back into 2020. Why? Well, the Chinese market is currently not as strong as it used to be a Maserati thinks a new model would not make much sense for now. However, despite that, it seems that another concept for the car might be released with the 2017 Maserati Alfieri. This would basically be the production-ready model of the car showcased to the general public to get some last minute feedback.



Read Article