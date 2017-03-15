2017 NIO Eve – NOMI is in charge

If you pay attention to Formula E, then you know about NextEV NIO, if not, then hardly. Nio is Chinese and British racing team which was there from the start and actually the first championship was won by Nelson Piquet Jr. driving NIO’s vehicle. NIO began to pay attention to other things besides Formula E and last year they revealed the EP9 model. EP9 is a track-only electric supercar, delivering massive 1341 hp and taking 2.7 seconds to 60 mph. That was enough to set the world record at Nurburgring for all EV cars, and interestingly at Circut of the Americas it set record lap time for a driverless lap, means one without the driver. Now NIO has promised to deliver electric autonomous cars to the US streets in 2020 and 2017 NIO Eve concept is a glimpse of that future, or not?



