2017 NISSAN XTERRA - an updated edition and additional details about future SUV!

The Xterra was discontinued back in 2015 because it was one of the few dinosaurs of the late ‘90s still on the market. Unfortunately, Nissan hasn’t said anything about a successor, and it seems that one may not come after all. However, there are still strong rumors out there suggesting a 2017 Nissan Xterra. Even though the car is still unconfirmed, one would make a lot of sense in today’s market which is fond of crossover a lot more than some would like.







Let’s now take an in-depth look at what the new Xterra could provide. For starters, the car would more than likely remain based on a true ladder-frame chassis. This means that it will likely share its platform with the upcoming Frontier. The new chassis would be stiffer, lighter and easier to work with than that of the previous model.



