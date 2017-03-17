2017 Toyota 86 860 Special Edition brings more bang for the buck

The 201 Toyota 86 is now available in a more enticing value-oriented version, but you’d better hurry up and snatch one as this is a limited edition. Available with both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic, the new “860 Special Edition” can be visually distinguished by its fresh Supernova Orange paint available exclusively on this variant. Alternatively, buyers can get the car finished in Halo White, with just 860 units of each hue to be manufactured.



To spice things up even further, Toyota will throw in some black body stripes and a bespoke aerodynamic underbody panel for “added style and function,” so they say. Rounding off the upgrades on the outside of the rear-wheel-drive coupe are LED fog lights and numerous black accents noticeable on the side mirror caps, the rear spoiler, and on the 17-inch alloy wheels.



