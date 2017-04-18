2017 Trans Am Super Duty Brings 1,000 Horses to New York

The Pontiac brand is dead and shows absolutely no signs of a revival.

Trans Am Worldwide keeps the brand’s most famous muscle car alive, though, by continuing to produce highly customized Chevrolet Camaros with looks that harken back to the classic Trans Am. At the New York Auto Show, the firm is introducing the new 2017 Trans Am Super Duty that evokes one of the meanest machines of the early ‘70s, but this one turns things up even more with its supercharged 7.5-liter (455-cubic-inch) V8 making 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 1,046 pound-feet (1,418 Newton-meters) of torque. A limited run of just 50 of these high-output machines are available.

The company’s latest Trans Ams follows the Camaro’s switch to General Motors’ Alpha platform. The new chassis provides a fantastic opportunity to overhaul the Trans Am’s styling, too. The Super Duty’s body features carbon fiber parts for the fenders, hood, front and rear fascia, and trunk lid.

