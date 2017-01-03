2018 Alpine A110 finally reveals its retrolicious body

After a painstakingly long teaser campaign and a couple of concepts dubbed "Celebration" and "Vision," the much-awaited Alpine reboot is finally here in all of its production glory.

Reviving the iconic “A110” moniker, the new sports car part of Renault’s recently established sub-brand will go after the likes of Porsche Cayman with a retro-flavored design inspired by the namesake model sold between 1961 and 1977.

The curvaceous body clearly shows its “Berlinette” roots, but everything else is modern. Riding on a newly developed aluminum-intensive platform, the resurrected A110 will boast a completely flat floor and a rear diffuser to enhance aero without having to feature a rear spoiler. In a bid to shave off fat, the rear-wheel-drive coupe will use bespoke lightweight seats each tipping the scales at only 13.1 kilograms (28.8 pounds) to help achieve a rumored curb weight of just over 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs).

