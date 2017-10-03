2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante debuted at Geneva!

At the Geneva Auto Show British automaker, Aston Martin decided to show us their convertible variant of the Vanquish S coupe that debuted in November at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show and that was introduced as the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante. Just like the coupe, the convertible has some changes visible on the outside including the new aerodynamic bits and pieces, updated and upgraded suspension and a unique quadruple arrangement for the exhaust tips.



The unit that will tick in the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante will be a 5.9 L V12 which is specially tuned to deliver 580 HP, and it is paired with an eight-speed automated transmission with manual control. According to the company, this gearbox was revised and specially prepared for the Vanquish S in order to offer faster shifting time and to be even more sophistication at low speeds.



