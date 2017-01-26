2018 Audi Q8 Caught For The First Time Testing In The Arctic

The 2018 Audi Q8 has been spotted testing in day light for the first time, showing how similar the future flagship SUV's design is to the Q8 concept it is based on.

Despite the camouflage, a coupé-like rear roofline and LED headlights and tail-lights can be seen. A broad, eight-corner, single-frame front grille, which houses a series of vertical chrome strips, is also visible.

The model's large size is best illustrated in the pictures where it is running alongside a Q7 (see gallery or below), which is the model the Q8 shares much of its mechanical package with.

