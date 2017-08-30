2018 Bentley Continental GT Sports Sleek New Look And EXP 10 Cues

Revealed in 2010, it was about time the second-generation Continental GT made way for an all-new model. The king of grand tourers bristles with EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept styling cues, but beauty alone doesn’t tell the whole story.



For the third-generation Continental GT, the British automaker decided to make the four-seat longer and wider. The front axle sits 135 millimeters further forward, thus creating the impression the hood is longer and the car is more hunkered down to the ground. All in all, these visual changes are made possibly by MSB, the platform Porsche developed with the Panamera in mind.



With Porsche know-how, Bentley decided to mild hybridization in the form of a 48-volt electrical system. The reason? Dynamic Ride System, which uses electronic actuators on the anti-roll bar of each axle. Not only does the mild-hybrid system improve handling, but the new Continental GT promises superior ride comfort.





Read Article