2018 Cadillac XT3 – Smallest Caddy of Them All

As for the US, Cadillac has rein luxury segment for years, being the first thing that comes to your mind when term automotive luxury is used. Then came some other times and European and Japanese extravagant offensive decimated its sales, leaving it with mostly older gentleman still loyal to its brand. When an overall majority of your customers have quite more than a few wrinkles on their faces and seeing them sitting in big, visually dull and outdated saloons, will certainly leave you thinking that that’s not wanted impression to leave for a car maker. Something has to be done, and Caddy did it.



