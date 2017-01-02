2018 Cadillac XT3 – Smallest Caddy of Them All

DabbyMr submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:55:32 AM

1 user comments | Views : 522 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: carsoid.com

Tag Links: 2018, Cadillac, XT3

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As for the US, Cadillac has rein luxury segment for years, being the first thing that comes to your mind when term automotive luxury is used.

Then came some other times and European and Japanese extravagant offensive decimated its sales, leaving it with mostly older gentleman still loyal to its brand. When an overall majority of your customers have quite more than a few wrinkles on their faces and seeing them sitting in big, visually dull and outdated saloons, will certainly leave you thinking that that’s not wanted impression to leave for a car maker. Something has to be done, and Caddy did it.

Read Article


2018 Cadillac XT3 – Smallest Caddy of Them All

About the Author

DabbyMr

DabbyMr (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I stopped reading when the article called the ATS a success. More likely a sales failure.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/1/2017 9:01:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]