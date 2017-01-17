2018 Ford Mustang GT - First Photos and Video!!!

2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and EcoBoost are here, and they have a new design, new ten-speed automatic transmission, and Shelby GT350 magnetic adaptive damper system. That’s not all; Ford has a lot more changes up its sleeve because that’s what’s necessary if they want to continue pony car wars with Camaro. The biggest upgrade is MagneRide magnetorheological adaptive dampers which will be shared across the range. Both EcoBoost and GT version of 2018 Ford Mustang will receive this equipment. This tech should improve Mustang’s handling and together with automatic transmission will do wonders for this ride.





Changes didn’t happen only on the performance segment but also the looks and design were significantly improved. The front end is lowered by a significant amount (20mm), and by doing this, the vehicle was given a more aggressive look. Grill is now more of a round shape, and it melts with the LED headlights in a more natural way. At the back, the diffuser is replaced on both models, while GT gets new decklid wing. On the inside nothing much has changed. The only noticeable thing is new infotainment 12inch display.



