2018 Honda Civic Type R Prototype – Interior Details

Although the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is still officially a prototype, it does look like it is finished. This vehicle has been revealed at the Montreal Auto Show, and we had a chance to peek inside for the first time.



There are numerous red details on the dashboard, doors and steering wheel, which are in compliance with also red Recaro seats. The seats might look a bit rugged, but they are actually soft and comfortable. The cabin of the Type R prototype is equipped with a metal shift knob, drilled metal pedals and there are numerous trim pieces made of carbon fiber as well. All of these are missing on the regular versions of the new Civic Hatchback, so is a drive mode selector switch that has “R+” and “Comfort” labels on it.



Read Article