2018 Hyundai Veloster - You can call it the "Korean Scirocco."

The Veloster is a very interesting-looking car. It is the only four-door hatchback on the market. Even though this doesn’t sound strange, it has two doors on the passenger’s side and just one door on the driver’s side with the tailgate being the fourth door. Hyundai offered this type of design in order to make the car safer for the rear passengers. Even though it didn’t have much power and it wasn’t all that great to drive, Hyundai sold quite a few of them over the years.



Because of that it really isn’t a surprise that they are going to overhaul it. Test mules for the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Veloster have been seen ever since last year while the first prototype was seen in early 2017. The car is still going to be a front wheel drive car, and it will still be a hatchback.



