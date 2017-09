Lexus will extract more power from the naturally aspirated 5. 0-litre V8 engine of its RC F when the car is facelifted for 2018.

The BMW M4 and Audi RS5 rival will remain a unique offering in its segment with atmospheric induction, but mid-life improvements are predicted to edge its high-revving engine's maximum output beyond 470bhp, giving the super-coupé more clout in the fight against its boosted competition.