2018 Lincoln Navigator - How will it look?

The current Navigator has been around for roughly a decade and it shows.

It uses a lot of fuel despite having a modern engine, it drives like a truck and it has a designed that dates back in the early 2000s. A new 2018 Lincoln Navigator has been rumored for a while now but only recently Lincoln showcased a concept for it. Like before, it and the new 2018 Ford Expedition are going to share the same chassis and likely the same engines. This time around, though, the design will be vastly different between the two in order to be easier to differentiate. So far it seems that Lincoln might go all out and offer a much more premium SUV than before, especially with competition like the Range Rover or the Escalade.

skytop

Three steps to climb for entry? I think NOT!
Muggers love no security gull wing doors.

