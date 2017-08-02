2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon officially unveiled

It was a little over three months ago when Mercedes-AMG took the wraps off the E63 Sedan and now the skilled folks from Affalterbach are ready to introduce the more practical wagon body style. Just like the sedan, it comes exclusively with a 4Matic all-wheel drive setup, but even so it’s still a tail-happy car once you enable the Drift Mode. To do that, you’ll have to turn off ESP, put the gearbox in manual mode, and enable the Race setting to effectively transform the E63 S Wagon into a pure rear-wheel-drive car.



Its heart and soul is the familiar biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 627 pound feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to the road exclusively via a nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Variable torque distribution and an electronically controlled rear limited slip differential are part of the standard equipment, as are the dynamic engine mounts.



