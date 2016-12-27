2018 Nissan Frontier - the latest Nissan's truck with new engines and refreshed design!

The Frontier has been around for a very long time and the current generation has been updated more than half a decade ago.

This means that, despite being cheap, the current Frontier is one of the least sought after pickups in its class. After Nissan failed to deliver a new model for the 2016 model year, it seems that they are going to release a 2018 Nissan Frontier after all. The new model is expected in Detroit in a few weeks, and it should be a brand new truck.

For starters, the new model is still going to use the basis of the International Navara which has been around for a couple of years at this point. The new Navara is a very interesting truck which may be a rather interesting choice for the US market.

The chassis and running gear

Like most of the larger trucks, the new Frontier is going to have a fully boxed in frame made out of high strength steel. This allows for a larger payload and higher tow rating than the competition, and it should give Nissan an edge. On top of that, the Navara features a fully independent suspension system which is very likely going to be carried over to the Frontier as well.

User Comments

MDarringer

Assuming the next Frontier will be a Navara, Nissan can claim it is all new even if it isn't. The Navara is a fairly ancient design with modest tweaks along the way.

Nissan lost big time in the pickup wars by letting its products get older than old. The Frontier is ancient. The current Titan is DOA because the "all new" truck is pretty much the ancient Titan before it with some ugly restyling.

Once Renault bought Nissan, mediocrity spiked and quality collapsed.

