2018 Nissan Frontier - the latest Nissan's truck with new engines and refreshed design!

The Frontier has been around for a very long time and the current generation has been updated more than half a decade ago. This means that, despite being cheap, the current Frontier is one of the least sought after pickups in its class. After Nissan failed to deliver a new model for the 2016 model year, it seems that they are going to release a 2018 Nissan Frontier after all. The new model is expected in Detroit in a few weeks, and it should be a brand new truck.



For starters, the new model is still going to use the basis of the International Navara which has been around for a couple of years at this point. The new Navara is a very interesting truck which may be a rather interesting choice for the US market.



The chassis and running gear



Like most of the larger trucks, the new Frontier is going to have a fully boxed in frame made out of high strength steel. This allows for a larger payload and higher tow rating than the competition, and it should give Nissan an edge. On top of that, the Navara features a fully independent suspension system which is very likely going to be carried over to the Frontier as well.



