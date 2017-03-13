2018 Toyota Camry - for Yesterday, for Today, for Tommorow

The Camry is the best-selling passenger car in the US by a rather big margin. Ever since 2011 sales increased each year until 2015 when it peaked at nearly 430,000 cars a year. In 2016 it sold slightly less due to the trend of buying crossovers instead of sedans. However, Toyota is not phased by this trend. Not that long ago they released the brand new 2018 Toyota Camry which is not just a mild facelift like some said.



In fact, the new Camry is a brand new vehicle based on Toyota’s newest modular architecture. It shares this chassis with the new Prius as well as the upcoming RAV4. Unlike the older car which had to be confined by the size of its platform, thanks to the modular design of the TNGA, the new Camry is larger and has considerably nicer proportions than before.



Read Article