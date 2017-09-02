2018 Toyota Tundra Spied with Concealed Front End

2018 Toyota Tundra seems to be greeting us despite the fact that the year has just begun. The Japanese manufacturer is losing no time and is ready to improve its workhorse in a segment that never sleeps. US market is still craving for new, better and stronger pickups but looking at the spy photos new Tundra isn’t going to offer anything new. The only part of the truck that is covered is the front end and a small part of the tailgate which is so small that we are not sure what is hiding. Despite being covered front end, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to cover up any significant changes. In spite the camouflage the only new part would be the meshed grille. Headlights and bumper look almost identical. There’s a bump on the hood so that clearly signifies that at that spot there’s going to be a design change. A small one at that but a change nevertheless.



The spy photos we have acquired by courtesy of motor1.com don’t show interior features. In spite of this, we can assume that the car that is undergoing little facelift won’t receive any significant internal changes. Small tweaks on the dashboard, and maybe few new materials could be included, but you shouldn’t expect anything over the top.



