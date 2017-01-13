2018 Volvo XC60 Caught Doing Winter Tests

The first test mules of the XC60 have been seen a few months ago wearing interesting plastic plates as camouflage. These to cover up the car pretty good so the shape is not really readily available to the public. Despite that though, while some people suggested basically a miniature version of the XC90, this is not the case. Instead, Volvo seems to be cooking up a coupe-inspired crossover with an arched roof, a rather aggressive rake for its windshield and larger than usual wheel arches. Its competitors will include the Macan, the GLC and the X3. These are among the best cars currently on the market so it is easy to see why Volvo is trying to offer something rather unique.



Read Article