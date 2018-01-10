2019 BMW 3-Series Gets Fully EXPOSED Ahead Of Paris Debut!

Styling of the upcoming BMW 3 Series has been fully leaked ahead of its Paris motor show debut this week, revealing the car's fresh look and overhauled interior.

 

The leak, with images taken from a 3 Series configurator released early, shows the car's evolutionary look, with simplified rear end and more dramatic fascia. The shots surfaced on Bimmerpost last night.  

It also confirms the introduction of a rear-wheel-drive M340i M Performance model, which will feature a 360bhp version of BMW’s twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine. It will be followed by a four-wheel-drive M340d xDrive M Performance, which is set to receive a 320bhp version of the company’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine.



User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Interesting, have a look at the interior. Looks like they simplified and streamlined it quite a bit... wonder why.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 12:29:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Deutschland

What you are implying is hilarious...Yeah I'm sure BMW is spending loads of time studying Tesla design

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 12:37:27 PM | | Votes: 3   

joneshamilton

Haven't you heard, Elon invented the automobile and electricity. Any and all new car designs are of course copying Elon the God's direction.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 1:32:32 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Though not surprising considering BMW's recent redesign approach, but it's an improvement over the current. Taillights are very Lexus-like. The headlight design also is Lexus-like with its completely unnecessary "design element" that breaks up the line of the surround. I really dislike the look of the digital speedo and tach and the overall interior is cold, like recent Audis. Hopefully some nice woods can warm it up a bit.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 12:38:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Deutschland

I don't like the back end on first look...but those images aren't particularly good either

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 12:39:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

scenicbyway12

The images are from configurator, not a photo.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 12:56:09 PM | | Votes: 1   

NewQ

Some configuration shots show metal switchgear and buttons.

Come on, BMW. Metal on the 3 and plastic on the 8? Are you insane?

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 1:00:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

scenicbyway12

What plastic on the 8?

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2018 1:21:08 PM | | Votes: 1   

