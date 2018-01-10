2019 BMW 3-Series Gets Fully EXPOSED Ahead Of Paris Debut!

The leak, with images taken from a 3 Series configurator released early, shows the car's evolutionary look, with simplified rear end and more dramatic fascia. The shots surfaced on Bimmerpost last night.

It also confirms the introduction of a rear-wheel-drive M340i M Performance model, which will feature a 360bhp version of BMW’s twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine. It will be followed by a four-wheel-drive M340d xDrive M Performance, which is set to receive a 320bhp version of the company’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine.