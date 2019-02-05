2019 BMW M3 To Bristle With 510 HP And All Wheel Drive

BMW has confirmed it will launch its latest M3 in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The performance saloon will undergo a comprehensive mechanical overhaul for its sixth generation, making the shift from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive for the first time, and our exclusive images preview how the new model could look.

The new BMW M3 will be powered by the M-division’s latest 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, offered in two states of tune. Entry level models will develop 480bhp, while the more powerful “Competition” flagship will produce 510bhp. It’s possible that BMW will only sell the latter model in the UK, with prices likely to start from around £65,000.