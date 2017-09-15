2019 Hyundai G70 To Take On The 3 Series - Does BMW Have A Real Threat Here?

Agent009 submitted on 9/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:32:21 AM
Genesis, Hyundai Motor Co.
's fledgling luxury brand, is vowing to challenge more established German rivals with the G70, its first compact sport sedan, that will offer optional 3.3-liter V-6 turbocharged performance. The G70's V-6 turbo will sell alongside a base 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, while some markets will also get a 2.2-liter diesel variant.Read Article
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
This looks like more dreaming from Hyundai/Genesis. There is nothing really special about how this car looks, though I do like the front seats. In all honesty this vehicle is looking up to competing with the Infiniti Q50 (which is seems to have copied the design from) and the Acura TLX A-Spec. — bnilhome (View Profile)
It's very handsome and tasteful. More interesting to look at than an A4 or a 3 Series. Better resolved than a Giulia. Definitely not boring like the Jaguar Camry. Not forgettable like the ATS, IS, and the Infiniti whatever it's named this year. The C Class is still the winner.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Infiniti Q50 clone was my first response. Wasn't the Infinity (then G35) supposed to be the 3 series threat too?Interior looks cheap (this is where some of the cost cutting to get the price down is done). Looks like a Kia interior belended with some BMW parts (infotainment screen looks like it is out of the 3)— jeffgall (View Profile)
While I'm a fan of the other Genesis products, this one is a bit of a disappointment. The front looks like an Infiniti Q50 and the rear like the old Suziki Kizashi. The interior is a big downgrade compared to the other Genesis models too.— Manny99 (View Profile)
