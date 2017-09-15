2019 Hyundai G70 To Take On The 3 Series - Does BMW Have A Real Threat Here?

Genesis, Hyundai Motor Co. 's fledgling luxury brand, is vowing to challenge more established German rivals with the G70, its first compact sport sedan, that will offer optional 3.3-liter V-6 turbocharged performance. The G70's V-6 turbo will sell alongside a base 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, while some markets will also get a 2.2-liter diesel variant.



























