2019 Land Rover Plug-in Hybrid - sport & hybrid model spotted testing | First spy photos

After Land Rover had showcased mildly updated versions for the Range Rover and its Sports version, a few days ago some interesting shots of a camouflaged Range Rover were taken. While the car is still camouflaged a bit too well to see any actual design traits, there is a really interesting piece of information available. It seems that the car was wearing a sticker which said it was a hybrid. On top of that, it may be their first model to use a brand new hybrid powertrain specifically developed for the top-end models of JLR.



At this point, the car is just known as the 2019 Land Rover Plug-in Hybrid but things will more than likely change in the future. For starters, it seems that this is something more than just another refresh for the Range Rover. The current model was released in 2012, and it would make a lot of sense to release a new version soon enough.



