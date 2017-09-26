2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Caught Testing At Nurburgring - Can It Dethrone The All Powerful RS3?

Until the Audi RS3 8V facelift unleashed its 400-horsepower inline-five on unsuspecting fans of compact sports cars, the Mercedes-AMG A45 was the king of hot-hatches.



The second-generation A45 will most likely receive that accolade once again since Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has never shown that he's ever happy with second place.



Caught by our spy photographers around the Nurburgring on two separate occasions, this 2019 Mercedes-AMG prototype sure looks like it's heading in the right direction regarding its styling.



Read Article